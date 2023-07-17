Demonic possession takes the spotlight in new images from Talk To Me, a new supernatural horror story set to hit the big screen this summer. Shared by Fandango, the pictures show Mia (Sophie Wilde) next to the demonic force which she has brought into her home thanks to a viral challenge, as she and her friends try to get away from the curse before it's too late. Playing with something that looks clearly possessed is never a good idea, but when a group of young people are willing to do anything to become a trending subject, the entity attached to the object is left without an option.

The first trailer for Talk To Me went into further detail regarding the plot of the upcoming film, taking its time to introduce the evil artifact at the center of the entire conflict. A friend of Mia's finds a disembodied hand that can apparently moves on its own, hinting at the fact that there's a powerful consciousness attached to it. Instead of immediately throwing the hand into the nearest fire, the kids decide to film themselves directly interacting with it. Since they don't care about the possible dangers of shaking hands with an object infused with the forces of evil, they all continue to film with their phones while they can.

But the hand isn't here to mess around, and when the high school students begin to think that they can trust it, the demonic spirit crawls inside their minds. It will be up to the group that includes Mia, Jade (Alexandra Jensen) and Riley (Joe Bird) to stay away from their own friends before they can hurt them, in a complicated chase where they monsters trying to kill them turn out to be the people closest to them. Nothing will ever be the same for this small group of friends after they decided to allow the disembodied hand to take over their lives, in a supernatural horror story focused on Gen-Z culture.

The Filmmakers Behind the Monster

If Talk To Me turns out to be a success for the studio, Danny and Michael Philippou have a couple of other narratives planned. During an interview with Collider, the directors talked about the ideas they would implement in potential sequels: "Even down to the writing on the hand. There’s a lore and a story and a deep mythology. Even the spirits that are connecting with every character’s emotions. Everything’s really thought out and put through a mythology hopefully we can expand on if we were able to do a sequel. But yeah, we wanted the characters to be out of their depths. We didn’t explore it that much, so we just sort of hinted at it with the characters. But yes, everything’s ironed out and there’s a whole big bible. It’s called the mythology bible. So we’ve got that."

You can check out the new images from Talk To Me below, before the movie opens in theaters on July 28: