Although he was behind the camera and didn't get to conjure spirits with Sophie Wilde and company on-screen in his and his brother's debut feature Talk to Me, Michael Philippou got in on the fun in a wild way at San Diego Comic-Con. While celebrating the upcoming A24 horror, he gave attendees a stunt performance to remember with a scene based around the film's creepy embalmed hand. He let himself be "possessed" by the artifact to horrific effect, culminating in a bloody end for the YouTube star.

The performance begins with the lights flicking on and Philippou holding onto the hand as he prepares to commune with spirits. Just as what the trailer shows befell the characters of his film, he was quickly attacked by supernatural forces. As he screams in horror, the audience gets quite the shock when he's flung back into the wall and dragged up to the ceiling while convulsing as the spirits take hold. Once he gets to the middle of the room, he turns the knife on himself and starts stabbing away with blood gushing out to everyone's fright and delight. He caps off the stunt with one final thud as he falls back to the floor, eliciting cheers from his audience.

Michael and his brother Danny Philippou are renowned for their live-action videos on YouTube, gathering a massive following of over 6.74 million subscribers on their channel RackaRacka for their chaotic brand of content. With Talk to Me, however, they've gotten the chance to take their creativity to a bigger stage than ever, premiering the film at Sundance to rave reviews earlier this year and now getting a prime seat at the signature convention for all things pop culture. It's no shock that they've continued to bring that same level of energy and effort wherever they've gone, making for a memorable night at SDCC for fans.

Image via A24

RELATED: A24's First Movie Is Still Their Worst

The Philippou Brothers Aren't Done at Talk to Me

Talk to Me follows a group of friends who, upon learning how to conjure spirits with a creepy embalmed hand, become addicted to the thrill of communing with supernatural forces. When one of them unleashes those forces and doesn't shut the door, however, their lives turn into a chaotic living hell. Wilde leads the cast which also includes Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio, Marcus Johnson, and Alexandria Steffensen.

Beyond their debut feature, the Philippou brothers have a lot to look forward to in their careers. At Sundance with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, they discussed the possibility of creating a follow-up to Talk to Me if given the chance - perhaps even stretching the horror film out into a trilogy - thanks in part to an extensive lore bible they've created about the embalmed hand and the world of the film. Outside the horror realm, they've been tapped by Legendary Entertainment to direct a Street Fighter adaptation for the big screen after the company bought both the film and television rights to the Capcom fighting game franchise.

Talk to Me comes out in theaters on July 28. Check out Michael Philippou's wild stunt performance at SDCC below.