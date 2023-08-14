The Big Picture Peter Jackson, director of The Lord of the Rings, praised Talk to Me, calling it "relentlessly scary and disturbing - in the best possible way."

A24's horror film Talk to Me has been highly successful, outgrossing other popular horror movies.

Jackson's background in the horror genre, from early splatter films to psychologically intricate narratives, makes his endorsement of Talk to Me significant.

Talk to Me, the A24 horror which has been making waves lately with critical acclaim and terrific box office return for the indie studio, has found itself a new fan in the form of legendary New Zealand director Peter Jackson. The Lord of the Rings director has given the filmmakers a poster quote to frame in their homes after releasing a statement full of glowing admiration for the project. Jackson raved about the new Australian horror movie in a statement to Ahi Films (via Newshub) recently, describing Michael and Danny Philippou's feature-length debut as "relentlessly scary and disturbing – in the best possible way. ‘Talk to Me’ isn’t just good – it’s very very good. The best, most intense, horror movie I’ve enjoyed in years,”

Talk to Me has been so successful for A24 that a sequel—entitled Talk 2 Me—has already been greenlit by the studio and will see the Philippous return. So far, the movie, with a running tally of $26.3 million, has outgrossed the cumulative earnings of Robert Eggers' The Witch ($25.4 million), Ari Aster's Midsommar ($17.3 million) and has already surpassed the final domestic revenue of last summer's Bodies Bodies Bodies ($11.4 million). A24's highest-earning horror film, Hereditary concluded its domestic run at $44 million, which isn't entirely out of reach for Talk to Me at this rate.

Peter Jackson's Bloody History

Before The Lord of the Rings franchise, Jackson cut his teeth in the horror genre, making him well-placed to offer comment on anything like Talk to Me. Early in his career, Jackson delved into horror-comedy with films like Bad Taste (1987) and Braindead (1992), showcasing his knack for blending gore and humor in a unique way. These films displayed his distinct style and creativity, even on a limited budget.

Image via A24

However, it was Jackson's 1994 film Heavenly Creatures that demonstrated his ability to craft a psychologically intricate and unsettling narrative. Based on a true story, the movie delved into the obsessive friendship between two teenage girls, culminating in a shocking act of violence. This marked a departure from Jackson's earlier splatter-film style, highlighting his versatility as a director.

In the late 2000s, Jackson then took on producing duties for darker projects like The Frighteners (1996) and District 9 (2009), continuing his association with the horror genre. Although his later career largely focused on high-budget blockbusters, his earlier ventures into horror remain a testament to his boundary-pushing creativity and willingness to experiment with different genres.