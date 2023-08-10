The Big Picture The possession party montage in Talk to Me is a standout moment that showcases the film's understanding of Gen Z culture.

The film effectively balances horror and humor, using moments of levity to make the disturbing scenes even more impactful.

The direction of Danny and Michael Philippou infuses the possession party scene with an electric energy, immersing the audience in the thrills and utilizing unique camerawork and music choices.

There are a plethora of memorable moments in Talk to Me, A24’s new horror masterpiece directed by YouTube stars Danny and Michael Philippou: the disturbing head-slamming scene, that horrifying limbo sequence, pretty much every time Sophie Wilde did anything. But the one part I can’t stop thinking about is the possession party montage before all hell (pretty literally, in this case) breaks loose. In it, all the teens take turns getting possessed — and have a pretty good time doing it. It’s a scene that feels both unexpected and surprisingly grounded, showcasing in just a few short minutes what makes this movie so effective.

'Talk to Me’s Possession Party Combines Horror and Humor

Make no mistake, Talk to Me is a heavy watch. Not only does it have disturbing imagery, including some brutal moments of self-harm and gnarly gore, but it tackles some very real, serious topics. While using the horror genre to explore grief isn’t anything new, Talk to Me sets itself apart by how raw and honest it feels. The lengths Mia (Wilde) will go to in order to speak to her mother again are heartbreaking in their desperation, as is her struggle to connect with her father. But Mia’s life isn’t all doom and gloom, and that’s a smart writing choice. Though she’s mourning her mother, she still likes to let loose and craves adrenaline, evidenced by her hounding her friend Jade (Alexandra Jensen) to go to Hayley’s (Zoe Terakes) party and volunteering to be the first one to get possessed. At a different party, Mia and the others have a good time getting possessed and treating it like a game, laughing at the wild things everyone does while the spirits are inhabiting their bodies and dancing around with the haunted hand, even using it to smoke a blunt and pretend to have oral sex. Showing Mia as a vibrant teen who’s still full of life despite the trauma she’s going through makes it even more devastating when that life begins to drain out and her party-loving spirit (pun intended) is replaced by paranoia.

This is true for the other characters, too, and we especially get to see Jade’s family’s personalities and relationships shine through in the moments of comedy building up to the party. Jade and her little brother Riley (Joe Bird) have a classic sibling dynamic, and it’s sweet and funny to see Jade overdramatically annoyed at Riley tagging along like the little brother he is. However, this ultimately makes the subsequent events even more tragic. The audience comes to think of Riley as a little brother, too, so when he becomes the one in peril, it hits even harder since we’re primed to see him as innocent and want to protect him. Mia has become like a member of Jade’s family, with another comical moment coming in the form of Jade’s mother, Sue (Miranda Otto), interrogating her about smoking weed shortly before the party — something that we can imagine Mia’s own mother doing after watching her lighthearted teasing in flashbacks. When Sue no longer wants to see Mia after Riley’s tragedy, it’s heartbreaking, as it’s like she’s lost yet another mom.

The juxtaposition of horror and humor is demonstrated best at the possession party and the events directly bookending it, but it’s something that continues throughout the film, helping to balance the film’s tricky yet expertly executed tone. Every moment of joy, it seems, has an equal and opposite moment of despair. Scream-singing to Sia’s “Chandelier” in the car is foiled by seeing a suffering, almost-dead kangaroo in the middle of the street. Hayley bluntly and hilariously referring to one of the spirits as a c-word is followed up by one of the most hardcore possessions in the film. These moments of levity are welcomed and needed, and they actually serve to make the disturbing ones hit even harder. A scream is more jarring if it’s prompted directly after a laugh, and Talk to Me is masterful at delivering those bait-and-switches.

'Talk to Me’s Possession Sequences Authentically Capture Gen Z

Just like Talk to Me isn’t the first horror film to act as a study of grief, it’s also not the first to center Gen Z. From the new Scream films to Bodies Bodies Bodies, many modern films in the genre have chosen this generation as its protagonists — to varying degrees of success. Talk to Me is one of the best, showing both the strengths and flaws of today’s young adults.

The characters in the possession party scene act with a fearlessness that can only come from youth. They’re playing with something terrifying and dangerous, but they see it as exhilarating and energizing. They are under the illusion that they can control something uncontrollable, believing that timing the possessions and stopping them before 90 seconds will keep them all safe. They delight in the rebellion and the fact they’re flirting with danger, but there’s a feeling of invincibility that permeates. They don’t really think the worst will happen — until it does. Hayley clearly feels powerful for having the embalmed hand at their party and enjoys the popularity that it affords them, and Jade and Mia enjoy some power by providing the venue for the second party. And there’s more social capital to gain by acting the coolest and most unbothered — an unspoken competition between the group on who can be the bravest yet most casual about being possessed, highlighted by Mia feeling embarrassed when everyone laughs at her the first time she panics about seeing a spirit.

The use of technology and social media makes this feel genuine, too. Mia feels slighted when Jade is on the phone with her boyfriend instead of speaking to her and finds out about the possessions happening through social media. In fact, she wants to go to the first possession event to prove that everyone is faking it. When Mia volunteers to get possessed, she is met by the eager faces and phone cameras of the group. Everyone wants to capture, preserve, and, most importantly, spread the special event to get attention and a piece of the fame. When one of the boys makes out with a slobbery dog when possessed, he frantically asks everyone to delete the video of it due to his embarrassment — something everyone is reluctant to do because of its comedic value and blackmail potential. It’s hilarious, but it also hints at the darkness that committing everything to video and posting it online can entail.

'Talk to Me’s Confident Direction Infuses the Montage With an Electric Energy

Talk to Me’s party possession wouldn’t have nearly the impact it does if not for the unique and confident direction of Danny and Michael Philippou. They revealed during a San Diego Comic-Con panel that they had only two hours to shoot 50 setups for the montage and that the challenge actually led to the exciting energy with the actors involved. That energy is evident onscreen.

The point-of-view shots make us feel like we’re actually at the party with everyone, immersing us in the thrills the characters are experiencing. And the untraditional camerawork has a rollercoaster effect: the quick, snappy movements and full tilts give it motion. The editing, too, takes it to the next level, as the quick shots of screams and giant, dilated pupils intercut with the playful moments of laughing and getting high give it a distinctive, electrifying vibe that feels fresh and invigorating.

The use of music is key here as well. The song “Amen” by Mitosan is perfectly selected, as it combines something reminiscent of a carnival with that of more classical music. The scene feels more like you’re on a ride than simply watching a scene, so the circus tones feel appropriate, whereas the more traditional elements give everything a dreamy quality. There’s some modern rap going on, but Mia also sings something that sounds old-timey in another language over the light and airy melody, which demonstrates older spirits from another plane mingling with these present-day teenagers and their music taste. The editing shines here, too, as things happen on the pulsating beat — candles being lit, hands being clapped, necks being snapped back — that makes all of the action feel punchy and alive.

Talk to Me is a feat from start to finish, and the possession party montage demonstrates why, highlighting all of its best aspects. The funny and frightful are mixed together in the short scene, balancing each other out in the most unpredictable and impactful of ways. It feels like something Gen Z would actually do, and more than that, how and why they would actually do it. Danny and Michael Philippou clearly had a solid vision for this scene, and it’s executed to perfection, from the camera work to the music and editing choices. Here’s to hoping Talk to Me’s already-greenlit sequel will include and improve on these qualities. It’s a tall order, but if you’re asking me, I’m more than confident they’re up for the challenge.