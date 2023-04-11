Leave it to YouTubers-turned-filmmaking duo and twin brothers Michael and Danny Philippou to mold a horror movie around a viral craze. In a freshly dropped trailer, audiences can check out the directorial team’s very first feature, Talk to Me, which follows a story of welcomed possession gone horribly wrong. Led by newcomer Sophie Wilde in her debut film, the A24 movie's plot plays into bloody and disturbing moments with a side of familial trauma and commentary on what it means to be a young person today. Debuting at Sundance, the film has already locked in a slew of positive reviews for the cast’s performances, directorial vision, and terrifyingly shocking moments.

The main plot centers around a party game in which teens take their turn at holding onto an embalmed hand and allowing a spirit from the beyond to fully possess their bodies. The trick is that each player can only allow the possession to last for 90 seconds or else the spirit may want to overstay its welcome. For Mia, (Wilde) the game soon gets more serious as she’s forced to confront family trauma that’s been hiding in the shadows. Also starring in the horror flick are Chris Alosio (Surviving Summer), Zoe Terakes (Wentworth), Joe Bird (First Day), and Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Return of the King).

Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to catch the feature back in January at the Sundance Film Festival. Not only did she call Talk to Me the festival’s “very first film to light a fire in me,” but Nemiroff also became its biggest supporter, “running around Park City telling everyone they absolutely had to see it.” She sat down with the film’s “stellar ensemble” to talk about the project and its “fascinating and hugely entertaining core concept.” While Nemiroff’s praise of the young group of talented stars is reason enough to give the title a chance, she also celebrated the “supernatural-powered scenes” which set the film apart from others in the genre.

Who Are Michael and Danny Philippou?

Australian natives, the twin brothers first rose to fame through their YouTube channel, RackaRacka. Focusing on horror with a twist of comedy, the duo managed to make a big enough name for themselves that they were noticed by Causeway Films, the same production company behind The Babadook. Dropping their feature-length debut with Talk to Me, the brothers are already hoping for, at the very least, a sequel to the film with a trilogy possibly being in the cards.

Pulling from the ever-favorite possession genre that’s brought us favorites such as The Exorcist, Talk to Me promises to dive deep into familial trauma à la Ari Aster in his titles like Hereditary and the upcoming Beau Is Afraid. Check out the trailer below and buckle up for the ride of your life when the film hits theaters on July 28.