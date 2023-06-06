Teenagers these days have a lot to deal with. From staying on top of the latest social media trends to mastering common core math (is that still a thing?), the youth of the world have a significantly more challenging road ahead of them than those of us who grew up in the ‘90s and early aughts. Those high school years are also a time to make mistakes without major repercussions, but what if teens had access to the afterlife? A24’s latest horror flick, Talk to Me is asking exactly that as a group of high schoolers use a dead hand to dance with possession and get a taste of the darkness beyond the living.

Imagine being coaxed into a round of the timeless game spin the bottle, or any other peer pressure-based party game, but put a demonic twist on it. That’s what we’re seeing in a brand-new trailer for Talk to Me. Indulging in the newest craze, a group of teens gets together for séance parties for their chance to hold onto a dead hand that will allow a spirit to possess their bodies. When they say the words “talk to me,” the player gives an entity permission to jump inside and take control. But, there’s a catch. You can only hold the hand for 90 seconds, otherwise, you risk a full-on and possibly irreversible possession. As the kids line up one by one to take their chances, we see what happens when hell unleashes itself and decides to overstay its welcome.

A cast made up of mostly up-and-coming talent, Talk to Me stars Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me), Joe Bird (First Day), Alexandra Jensen (Joe vs. Carole), Otis Dhanji (Aquaman), Chris Alosio (Surviving Summer), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings trilogy).

Who’s Behind Talk to Me?

Known for backing some of the most shock-filled and twisted horror films of the last decade, A24 is standing behind the demonic possession flick. In the past, the studio has brought us hits like Midsommar, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Hereditary, Pearl, and It Comes at Night - just to name a few. With nothing but a loyal dedication to their stalwart horror fans, we can expect more of the same scares and screams from Talk to Me. Initially made famous by their YouTube channel, RakkaRakka, filmmaking brothers, Danny and Michael Philippou celebrate their feature-length debut with Talk to Me. Already a hit for audiences of the 2023 Sundance Festival, we can expect more where that came from when it comes to the Philippou’s future of crafting horrific stories for the big screen.

Check out the movie’s trailer below and fight off possession when Talk to Me arrives in theaters on July 28.