Jodi is back and ready to take center stage in Tall Girl 2. In a new trailer accompanied by some first look photos released by Netflix today, fans are getting a sneak peek at what story the sequel to 2019’s Tall Girl will tell. A romantic comedy that pushes audiences to go after their dreams and become their truest selves, Tall Girl 2 will hit the streaming platform on February 11, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In the first film, viewers met the 6 foot, 1.5-inch tall high school student, Jodi (Ava Michelle). Life in high school is tough and Jodi would be the first to tell you that as her height has made her the odd one out throughout her schooling experience. Pair that with the fact that her sister, Harper (Sabrina Carpenter), is a beauty pageant queen and one can understand why Jodi’s insecurities held her back for so long.

After a handsome Swedish exchange student named Stig (Luke Eisner) steps through the doors of Jodi’s high school, things take a turn as she finds a romantic connection with the Swede. When Stig doesn’t end up being the guy that Jodi had hoped for, a longtime friendship turns to romance between Jodi and her childhood friend, Dunkleman (Griffin Gluck). In the final moments of the first film, we see Jodi giving a speech at the homecoming dance about loving and embracing who you are.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Is a Cartel Queenpin in First Image for Netflix's 'Griselda' From 'Narcos' Creators

Under the direction of Emily Ting, with a script by Sam Wolfson, the second movie will pick up after the events of the homecoming dance and center around a more self-assured Jodi as she embarks on another year of high school. The trailer shows us a popular Jodi, striding down the halls and greeting her fellow peers much more confidently than she would have in the first film. She’s just landed the lead in the Spring musical and between that and her loving romance with Dunkleman, everything seems to be going well for the protagonist.

However, soon the voices inside her head begin to get to her as Jodi questions her abilities and readiness to star in the musical. Between those nerves and a new connection with her good-looking co-star, Jodi’s world is once again flipped upside down. She’ll need to turn to her close friends and tight-knit family to help her get through the school year in one piece.

Starring alongside Michelle, Carpenter, Eisner, and Gluck in this coming of age sequel are Anjelika Washington, Clara Wilsey, Rico Paris, Jan Luis Castellanos, Johanna Liauw, Chris Wylde, Angela Kinsey, and Steve Zahn. McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh produce.

Check out the first look photos and official trailer below. And if you haven’t caught Tall Girl, there’s still time to stream it on Netflix before Tall Girl 2 lands on February 11.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" - she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

The Best Romantic Movies on Netflix Right Now For when you're in the mood for love.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email