One of the best things about the Paramount drama Lawman: Bass Reeves was the way the series took the historical accounts of the titular U.S. Marshal and elevated the lesser-known elements of his story in a dramatic fashion. The most famous stories are arguably the most important, but often, it's the lesser-known ones that can have a greater impact on audiences and take us places we didn't know we wanted to go. If you're looking for more shows like Lawman: Bas Reeves that feature historical adventures on the wild frontier and aim to follow another real-life figure from that time period, then look no further than INSP's The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger. With this 2024 Western series, which stars Rib Hillis as the titular mountain man, we get a docu-style take on Bridger, who narrates his misadventures across the frontier landscape.

'The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger' Mixes History With Western Excitement

Image via INSP

While Netflix's American Primeval offers audiences a look at an aged Jim Bridger, The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger largely focuses on his exploits as a younger man, or at least one who has yet to settle down at his self-named Fort Bridger. These "tall tales" harken back to the character's adventurous youth and solidify his importance as one of the greatest mountain men of the 19th century. While the INSP series may not be as bloody or violent as Lawman: Bass Reeves, Tall Tales doesn't pull its punches either, tossing its hero into the fray of Indians, frontiersmen, and other adversaries alike over the course of its 10 episodes.

The show recounts some of Bridger's notable life experiences, including his first meeting with the future Shoshone Chief Washakie (Michael Bricker), who would one day become his father-in-law, and the events following Hugh Glass' mauling, as most famously depicted in the 2015 feature, The Revenant. Of course, the show does occasionally bend the truth ("tall tales" is in the title, after all), most notably in the episode "Molly's Choice," where a young Bridger helps Sacajawea (Cherish Rodriguez) to escape her abusive husband. In reality, there is no evidence that Sacajawea (called "Bird Woman" for much of the episode) ever left her husband, Charbonneau (Paul Borrillo). Instead, Bridger uses his "tall tale" to help another young woman come to a hard decision of her own.

Filmed in Montana, the series may not have the production value of an epic Western you may find on Paramount+ — indeed, it's filmed more in the docu-drama style one might recall from INSP's other hit series, Wild West Chronicles — but retains a memorable realism that fits the bill for such a distinct historical figure. The show's commitment to the historical narrative, coupled with Rib Hillis' undeniable Western flare, offers a Jim Bridger who we can easily root for. Again, don't expect an 1883-style drama with instantly recognizable stars and a high production value. That's not what this show is. Rather, The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger works because it feels far more traditional than its contemporaries, and there's an earnestness to the series' attempts to bring Bridger to life that cannot be ignored.

Jim Bridger Is A Worthy Protagonist In the Way of Classic TV Westerns

Image via INSP

Speaking of this earnestness, part of what makes Tall Tales' Jim Bridger such a welcome protagonist is that he feels like the Western TV heroes of old. In the same vein as Richard Boone's Paladin from Have Gun - Will Travel, James Garner's Bret Maverick from Maverick, or James Arness' Matt Dillon from Gunsmoke, Rib Hillis' Jim Bridger is the type of Western hero that we aspire to follow. He's honest, patient, and capable, as he shows mastery over his opponents without simply resorting to violence every time. In many ways, INSP manages to recapture some of that classic TV Western magic here, a style of horse opera that many likely thought had ridden into the sunset for good. The show may not have lasted as long as its predecessors, but it certainly honors them.

When speaking with INSP about the role, Hillis noted that "Jim wasn't a saint, he would defend himself when he had to defend himself, but you don't read about anything scandalous. Pretty much any character in history has had bad moments, but Jim just seems to come out like a really solid, good guy." This is part of what drew Hillis to the part initially, the idea that Jim Bridger, for all the corruption and violence he saw around him, remained something of a hero throughout his life. Men like Bridger were partially responsible for the creation of the Western hero, and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger echoes those sentiments masterfully. As seen in other projects like The Revenant or American Prodigal, Bridger lived by some sort of moral code, and we see that fully on display through Hillis' portrayal here.