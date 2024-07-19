The Big Picture Successful lawyer JR faced early struggles but overcame them to become a prominent attorney.

JR's relationship rollercoaster with Tamar Braxton and Tommie Lee caused drama on social media.

The interview with Carlos King showcased JR's likability and potential opportunity for reality television.

Jeremy Robinson - aka JR - was a popular face on the popular blog sites that focuses on Atlanta nightlife, long before he joined Peacock's Queen's Court and diligently pursued the heart of Tamar Braxton. The successful former criminal defense lawyer that's currently transitioning into personal injury is arguably one of the most eligible bachelors in the city. JR cuts an interesting figure mainly because he is a handsome, fashion-forward white man who solely dates Black women, more importantly, high-profile Black women - i.e., the reality star. Critics have accused him of fetishizing Black women and labeled him a clout chaser because of his recent social media antics, but JR insists his choices have less to do with race and more to do with growing up in a predominately Black neighborhood in New Orleans, LA.

Overcoming obstacles started early for JR, growing up with a single mother who was addicted to heroin. He recalls waiting while his mother turned tricks to support her addiction and spending more time neglected as a child than cared for. Despite his humble beginnings and spending time in jail for selling drugs, he took his GED and joined the Marines and, after leaving full-time duty, went to night school to become an attorney. JR sat down with Carlos King and painted a vivid picture of his transition from a thugged-out young man with gold teeth and a prison record to becoming one of the most prominent attorneys in the southeast. His invitation to join Carlos on his 'Reality with the King' podcast was scheduled to iron out some of his most viral moments, including his recent DUI arrest and his entanglement with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's Tommie Lee. Carlos didn't cut JR any slack and held him accountable for all the antics that continue to make him a trending topic, with or without the baby Braxton sister.

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy Robinson's Relationship Has Been Tabloid Fodder

After an on-again-off-again relationship saga with Tamar Braxton since meeting her on Will Packer's dating show, JR has done his best to stay relevant and keep the attention on him. Whether it's to promote his law firm or his new memoir, Endure: The Anatomy of Resilience, which he references numerous times throughout the interview with Carlos King, it's clear JR has caught the reality television bug and doesn't want to be saved any time soon. During a break with Tamar, he entertained Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Tommie Lee, and she took the opportunity to post a video of them canoodling at an Atlanta Hawks game. JR insisted at the time of the date, he and Tamar were on a break, and he was single. In true reality diva fashion, Tommie wasted no time shaming Tamar about her relationship and even suggested that JR wasn't her type. The end result was a week of viral mudslinging between two dramatic reality stars over a very single man who claimed he wasn't in a relationship with either of them.

After the debacle with Tommie, Tamar and JR announced they were back together and even hinted they were getting married, before things went south yet again. Embarrassed by the back and forth of their relationship, Tamar decided to keep mum about the current status of their relationship during her last interview with Carlos. The two were spotted together at the Essence festival during the 4th of July weekend watching the Cash Money reunion. When asked about the relationship, JR said the two were focused on the friendship aspect of their relationship, but they had fun together over the holiday weekend. "It was nice for her to see me in my element. I enjoyed that," he shared.

"I think I'm an easy target, but at the time all that happened with Tommie, I was going through a very dark time. I knew it would hurt Tamar and I can admit I did that on purpose. I was trying to hurt her because I was hurt," he explained. JR shared how many of the demons he fought in childhood were resurrected after his breakup with Tamar. "I can admit at times I didn't want to be alive. I was seeing two therapists at that time."

A local celebrity in his own right, JR has billboards across the city of Atlanta advertising his law practice. He says befriending the promoters, club owners and hip-hop artists was a part of his business plan because it led to him amassing the huge client roster his firm boasts.

Jeremy Robinson's Podcast Interview Worked In His Favor

The conversation with Carlos worked in JR's favor because, throughout the often difficult interview, he comes across as extremely likable and interesting. Like most reality bachelors, he's obviously impressed with himself, but that's a character trait most reality stars are born with. He answered Carlos's questions about the accusations of being a womanizer with as much sensitivity as he could muster. "I was single for a long time. I can't help it if some of the women I went out with are upset that I'm not with them now," JR answered when asked if the womanizer label assigned to him was warranted.

During the interview, Carlos recounted meeting JR at the gym and seeing how popular he was with the other high-profile guests. Rich Dollaz from the Love & Hip Hop franchise propositioned Carlos to give JR his own reality show. Carlos remained tight-lipped about the possibilities, but JR took the suggestion in stride. According to him, he'd been approached before to be on Ready to Love and several other shows but wasn't interested at the time. "I pulled up for the first day of Queen's Court in a gold Bentley. Will Packer wished me good luck and I told him I didn't need it. Right then and there he said, 'A star is born'," JR said proudly. "Who would've known after that I'd go the entire time and end up proposing to Tamar?"

JR's interview with Carlos could be the first step in securing his next opportunity on reality television. Although he is no longer publicly in a relationship with Tamar, it's clear the two haven't closed the door permanently on their relationship. Knowing Tamar enjoys the spotlight and is constantly looking for validation from fans, the pairing with JR, who also enjoys public attention, could prove to be the most compatible match for her. If the two could get past their drama, they could join Nelly and Ashanti, who just announced they were producing their own reality show.According to JR, his love for Tamar will never die because he was totally and completely in love with her. For two people who love the limelight and potentially love each other, there's no better place to reside than reality television. We hope Carlos has another spin-off in the works, potentially for JR and Tamar.

