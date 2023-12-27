The Big Picture Tamar Braxton's talent was overshadowed by her dramatic behavior on reality TV, preventing her music career from flourishing.

Tamar's focus on drama and controversial relationships on social media hinders her musical success.

Tamar should prioritize showcasing her impressive vocal ability rather than engaging in toxic arguments and relationship scandals.

Tamar Braxton is the baby sister to one of R&B's biggest legends, Toni Braxton. But the Braxton family's musical roots extend back further than even Toni's solo career, as the Braxton sisters were a girl group before the oldest sister was hand-picked from the brood of sisters and became a superstar. Tamar has the privilege of being the baby girl of the family and having the vocal talents of most of her sisters combined. Her vocals capture Toni's signature alto but also have the ability to imitate her sister's melodic tones, which made the group untouchable in terms of harmonizing over beautiful melodies. After the sisters' musical careers failed to take off, the opportunity to share their gift and their sisterhood with a national audience came after the reality television boom. Television producers thought following the lives of Toni Braxton and her "sanging" sisters and beautiful yet stern mother would resonate with urban audiences. Little Elves production company struck gold with the idea and We TV soon had a hit with, Braxton Family Values. Tamar's over the top personality made her an instant fan favorite, but her star would fall as quickly as it rose.

Toni's fans enjoyed watching the dynamics between the sisters, specifically the very spoiled, very vocal, very opinionated baby of the family, Tamar. To her credit, Tamar was made for TV. Her green screen confessionals were filled with witty one-liners and sayings that immediately connected with pop culture. Married to then-husband, Vincent Herbert, who served as manager for both Tamar and her sister Toni, she seemed to have the world in the palm of her hands with a hit television show, a promising musical career, and a persona that was quickly gaining popularity. Unfortunately, Tamar's antics were partly responsible for the drama on the show that ultimately resulted in the show's demise.

Her spin-off series became irrelevant after her marriage to Vincent ended in a controversial divorce, filled with accusations of verbal and even physical abuse. After a brief stint as a host on The Real, Tamar's contract wasn't renewed and she faced public backlash. Today, Tamar has taken to promoting dramatic shenanigans via social media and spends far less time promoting her music. For a member of the Braxton family introduced through a connection to music loyalty, it's sad to see Tamar continuously erasing that legacy with her reckless public behavior.

Braxton Family Values The tight-knit Braxton sisters, Grammy-winning artist Toni Braxton, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, and their headstrong mother share an inside look at their lives and the drama of family chaos. Release Date April 12, 2011 Cast Traci Braxton , Toni Braxton , Trina Braxton , Towanda Braxton Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-PG Seasons 7

Tamar Braxton's Drama Continually Outshines Her Talent

Image via Jefferson Chacon and WeTV

Anyone who watched Braxton Family Values realized Tamar was extremely talented. The series followed the sisters pursuing their individual projects, and it was easy to root for Tamar to accomplish her dream of being a huge solo act akin to the career her big sister enjoys. Some fans suggested Tamar was jealous of her big sister when she put her foot down and refused to continue to be a "doo wop" girl singing behind Toni as a backup singer. Her stance paid off as her journey to R&B stardom was solidified with the 2013 release of her album, Love & War. Her tour was chronicled on the show and fans assumed her dramatic outbursts and often mean-spirited rants against her sisters were balanced out on the series with footage of her performances and successful career milestones.

Tamar could pout and yell and insult her sisters on the show, but ultimately her talent outweighed her dramatic behavior and, under the watchful eye of her mother, Evelyn Braxton, everything would eventually work itself out. The Braxton sisters' strong united front prevented too much negativity from being aimed at Tamar solely because it was clear her sisters and family had her back. With Braxton Family Values no longer on television, rendering the support of her sisters null and void, Tamar is finally facing backlash for her own actions.

As of late, her social media feed focuses more on promoting her breakups and makeups with her reality TV fiancé JR Robinson than it does promoting the tour for the 10-year anniversary of her 2013 album. Instead of chronicling this career milestone, Tamar is embroiled in a social media tete de tete with one of her many nemesis, Tommie Lee. Besides fussing with others on social media and involving herself in beefs with other celebrities, if Tamar was focused more on her music, via social media, her career would be in a much different place.

Social media is often a gateway to reality television opportunities, but those opportunities are based on the behavior displayed on those platforms. Tamar's behavior is unlikely to connect with opportunities outside of drama and over-the-top dating disasters.

Tamar's Appearance in 'Queen's Court' Came With Much Scrutiny

Image via Peacock

Her latest television appearance on Peacock's Queen Court focused totally on her over-the-top personality and not on her impressive musical background. The dysfunctional relationship with fiancé JR was birthed from the show and again worked to cement Tamar in the fans' minds as someone who is always bringing drama from one extreme to the next instead of a multi-talented award-winning vocalist from a musically superior family. Tamar's sister Toni has gone through several public breakups and socially criticized relationships, but because her focus has remained on music, she continues to be viewed as a R&B icon. Tamar has the talent of her older sister, but unfortunately, her unhinged behavior has prohibited her from being seen through the lens of her talent and, instead, her musical prowess has been minimized considerably.

Tamar would do well to take a page from her sister's book and keep her "Tamartians" focused on her impressive vocal ability instead of her flailing romantic relationships and toxic arguments with other influencers. It's an insult to the Braxton brand for her to continue cheapening the family legacy with random outbursts and rants, especially when she is one of the most underrated vocalists of her time.

Episodes of Braxton Family Values can be streamed on Hulu.

Watch On Hulu