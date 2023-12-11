The Big Picture Tamar Braxton has a history of dysfunctional relationships, including with ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

Tamar and her latest love interest, JR Robinson have had a tumultuous relationship, breaking up briefly and then reuniting.

Tamar's enemy Tommie Lee exposed details of her date with JR, humiliating Tamar on social media.

Tamar Braxton's fans were apprehensive when it was announced the singer-turned-reality star was a leading lady on Peacock's attempt at dating reality series, Queen's Court. The reality series aired this past Spring and starred Tamar alongside fellow reality star Evelyn Lozada and R&B singer Nivea. Tamar's loyal "Tamartians" were happy their heroine was being granted an opportunity to find love, but realizing the starlet has a propensity for drama, it was anyone's guess how the series would go. Tamar was as loud and lively as ever, but by the final episode, she claimed to have fallen in love with successful attorney Jeremy Robinson, also known as JR. JR cut a striking figure on the show and convinced Tamar, her famous family, and her fans of his intentions to be the starlet's answer to a history of dysfunctional relationships, including a long-term relationship with entrepreneur David Adefeso that ended in shambles. Her marriage to her former manager Vince Herbert also ended in dysfunction. Everyone experiences breakups and even divorce, but few are as dramatically outspoken or irresponsibly emotionally charged as Tamar. And though she's only been with JR for a short time, the drama is ever-present and at an all-time high.

Since going public with their love, the red flags that this may not be a good fit for the near 50-year-old Grammy-nominated strongstress seem clear to everyone but her. There's his baby mama drama, his suspected desire for fame, both of their inabilities to keep their issues private, and JR's questionable choices during one of their "breaks." Tamar's fans believe she's making a fool of herself for Robinson, a mistake she hasn't seemed to have learned from despite her past indiscretions.

Braxton Family Values The tight-knit Braxton sisters, Grammy-winning artist Toni Braxton, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, and their headstrong mother share an inside look at their lives and the drama of family chaos. Release Date April 12, 2011 Cast Traci Braxton , Toni Braxton , Trina Braxton , Towanda Braxton Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-PG Seasons 7

Tamar and JR Play Childish Games During Their Breakups

Image by Ferderico, We TV

Tamar and JR immediately shared their engagement on social media and started a YouTube channel titled, All Things Black & White with Tamar & JR, a play on their interracial union, celebrating their merging lifestyles. It was hard not to root for the couple, but those familiar with Tamar's antics remained skeptical, waiting for impending doom. Doom wasn't far away and after less than half a year together, Tamar took to Instagram claiming she was not safe anywhere and with anyone. Her acknowledgment of her breakup with JR coincided with her car being broken into in a garage in Atlanta. JR responded on his Instagram feed with a short and sweet message, assuring fans the romance had indeed come to an end. Just like in times past, Tamar came unhinged after the breakup, talking recklessly on her social media platforms and even being seen in public with her ex, David. After David accused Tamar of physical abuse, it was almost shocking to see her double back to that situation. But being familiar with Tamar's erratic behavior, her followers didn't register the sighting as abnormal behavior.

Instead of the shock coming from Tamar as assumed, JR proved to be a wildcard. Known for being a bit of a ladies' man in Atlanta, GA, it wasn't abnormal to see JR galavanting about the city with beautiful women on his arm. However, when JR was photographed sitting courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game with one of Tamar's well-known reality enemies, former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's Tommie Lee, Instagram and gossip blogs went crazy. What made the sighting especially surprising was JR and Tommie's intentional posting, clarifying the intent was to show their solidarity and to ensure the news made its way to Tamar.

Tamar Reuniting With JR Seems Like a Play at "The Boy Is Mine"

Image via Peacock

JR and Tommie Lee's sighting set the internet ablaze and the videos and photos began trending on social media. Fans of both Tamar and Tommie Lee traded insults underneath photos standing up for their fave. A few days later, in a very strange turn of events, Tamar showed up arm-in-arm with JR at an Atlanta Falcons game. In less than 24 hours, Tamar made a post stating the breakup with JR was her fault and the two reunited and were now back together. JR followed suit and posted a similar message on his page and the two resumed posting IG videos canoodling with one another as if nothing had ever happened.

But something did happen during the couple's hiatus and that something was Tommie Lee. Feeling herself, Tamar resumed her tour and in an intimate moment with her fans, she joked around about JR's date with Tommie Lee. "If you thought I was going to let go of my man because he went took a crackhead to a game, you got to be crazy," she scoffed. The audience laughed, the clips went viral, and like clockwork, Tommie Lee responded.

Tommie Lee donned a bikini and posted an IG story answering Tamar's concert dig at her. She posted text messages between herself and JR before their courtside date. The texts proved that after offering JR an innocent compliment on a picture he posted in a suit, he immediately asked her out and offered to fly her out. She accompanied the text messages with a video detailing their conversation, sharing that JR spoke ill of Tamar's finances, suggesting he kicked her out and she had to move back in with her mother. She also alleged JR told her that Tamar's concert dates weren't sold out as she claimed and that her anniversary tour was more cap than success.

Under the guise of offering help to Tamar, Tommie Lee shared that she had an intimate moment with JR that didn't include intercourse, but he was more than willing to do anything she wanted him to do, after she offered an empty compliment. She questioned Tamar's fiancé's loyalty if he was willing to play "opp games" with her enemy and assured her that her boyfriend would never make such a silly mistake. She ended the rant by questioning Tamar's intelligence and poking fun at JR's affluence before giving her audience one more glance at her picture-perfect bikini-clad body and signing off.

Tamar Has More Loyalty to Men Than to Herself

Image by Annamaria Ward

Tamar didn't respond to Tommie's latest, but she'll certainly be focused on a social media clap back to level at Tommie Lee before the week's end. Her allegiance to JR is off-balanced, to say the least, but if her previous actions are an indication of her next move, instead of holding JR accountable, she'll focus on the embarrassment doled out by Tommie Lee. Truthfully, her enemy wouldn't have the ammunition used against her if not provided by her reality TV lover, but when a girl is in love it's not always easy to operate from a rational place. Tamar's default response of pouring her heart and emotions out for her social media audience continues to create drama for her, but she has yet to make changes in her behavior. From Braxton Family Values, to Queen's Court, Tamar has continued typing and posting before thinking, and this time the stakes are a bit more humiliating.

Tamar Needs To Think Before Taking Her Emotions Public

Image via Annamaria Ward and WeTV

A wise woman would've given the relationship with JR some time to heal before posting so soon after his outing with Tommie Lee. At least by waiting she could've ensured they were in a place of commonality and back in a healthy space. She also should've focused on engaging her audience instead of trying to insult a former enemy with far less to lose by embarrassing her than she had to gain. Unfortunately, Tamar still has a few lessons to learn in the game of reality television and social media, and it looks like her fiancé, JR, has the same lessons ahead. Having similar weaknesses has rarely proven a great match, but seeing Tamar's haphazard track record, especially from her days on We TV and even the interactions with her sisters, it's hard not to hope she gets lucky at least this once.

