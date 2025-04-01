One thing is for sure and two things are for certain: Tamar Braxton can cook, and she is going to fall out with whatever female is closest to her. For years, her famous sister Toni was the only one immune to Tamar's wrath, but on her 48th birthday on March 17th, Toni attempted to wish her sister a happy birthday on social media only to learn that she too was blocked. She posted, "Wanted to repost that GORGEOUS picture of you, but I'm blocked, again??? Anyway, Happy Birthday, Tay!" Never one to avoid an opportunity for a public feud, Tamar clapped back with “Or you could have called. #Gaslighting.” At this point in Tamar's career, her fans are numb to her spats with her sisters and friends and associates and even fans.

Tamar has fallen out with several industry peers, including songstress K. Michelle, media personality Jessie Woo, Tommie from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, and social media phenom Chrisean, just to name a few. Usually, the other party is equally feisty and enjoys the attention from social media squabbles, but Tamar manages to incite anger in calmer personalities also like her sister Toni and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. Despite several attempts at reconciliation, she and Burruss have yet to achieve true peace.

Kandi and Tamar Attempted to Fix Their Riff While on 'Big Brother'

Image via Tamar Braxton's official Instagram

Fans first became aware of the contention between the ladies when they were both cast in CBS's reality game franchise, Celebrity Big Brother. It was clear there was negative energy between the two when Tamar revealed the riff during a confessional scene. "We went on tour this time last year together, and had a really big, successful tour. And with Xscape, and myself, and another singer, and like, she ain't never really liked me like that, you know what I'm sayin'? She just never, really, you know, liked me like that. And so, that's cool. You are not supposed to get along with everybody. Hey, I ain't never did nothing to her. And I was just trying to figure out, you know, like, is she gonna be gunning for me?"

Kandi's side of the story sounded extremely different from Tamar's. According to Kandi, Tamar purposely brought people backstage that had been rude towards her on a podcast. "We were on tour. It was The Great Xscape Tour with my group Xscape," Burruss shared. "We had a sold-out tour, and going into our New Year's Eve show, it was in Atlanta... everybody, of course, was, like, letting special guests come in that particular night... and she invited someone to be in her performance that said a lot of negative things about myself and some other members of our group, and also people that we are close to," she explained in her confessional scene.

Kandi took the initiative in being the bigger person and attempted to clear the air. Tamar admitted that she felt Kandi threw negative subs at her when she'd opened for R&B group Xscape the previous year and Kandi felt Tamar disrespected her while on the tour. The ladies had a brief kumbaya moment on the show, and Burruss even invited Braxton on her Dungeon tour, but their rekindled friendship was shortlived.

Carlos King Is Smack In The Middle Of Kandi and Tamar's Beef