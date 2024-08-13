The Big Picture Tamar Braxton temporarily shuts down social media after calling family toxic.

Tamar Braxton, a member of the 90s R&B group The Braxtons, shut down her social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram following an outburst before coming back a day later. Before the shutdown, it appeared that Tamar had made several posts on her X page claiming that her family is “toxic”. This is following the group’s recent return to reality TV with their new show on WE tv, also known as The Braxtons. Tensions are also high after Toni Braxton revealed that she nearly suffered a heart attack recently in the series premiere episode.

In her now-deleted posts on X, Tamar stated “I’m so mad at my life… my family is TOXIC !!! I should have NEVER went back to BFV”. There was also some confusion regarding her relationship status with her on-off-fiance, Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson, before she dropped social media. In the same string of posts, Tamar said “Jr means the world to me… thank God for him… my husband and my children has saved my life”, however, she went on to say “I am single and sad.” Last December, it seemed that the two had rekindled their relationship after a falling out in October 2023, according to an article by People. When Braxton returned to social media the following day, she posted an Instagram reel clarifying that she was still Robinson and that her new album was “Bringing a network back from the dead.”

What’s Up With 'The Braxtons?'

The Braxtons as a collective group have been around for some time now, with their band starting all the way back in 1989. The musical quintet produced numerous singles throughout the 1990s before Toni went solo. Tamar, Toni, and Trina would only produce one studio album, “So Many Ways”, in 1996. Toni Braxton would go on to have a much more successful solo-career, with chart-topping albums like “Secrets”, “The Heat” and “Libra”.

However, the Braxtons would come together again with their reality TV show, Braxton Family Values on WE tv, which lasted from 2011 to 2020. The show was a modest success, and would go on to have two spin off series, Tamar and Vice and Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, with Tamar Braxton front and center of both shows. While Braxton Family Values ended in 2020, a revival simply titled The Braxtons premiered this August. How this latest development will affect both the series and the Braxton’s relationship with one another has yet to be seen, but it is an interesting turn of events considering the revival has only aired its first episode.

The Braxtons is available for streaming on ALLBLK.

