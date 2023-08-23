The Big Picture Tamar's immature antics and drama make for great television in Braxton Family Values .

The Grammy-nominated singer's tendency to make everything about herself is evident in most of her arguments with her sisters

Over the course of 10 years and seven seasons of the We tv reality series, fans watched Tamar be the common denominator in mostly every argument.

Braxton Family Values cemented itself in reality TV history not only because of the incredible talent they each have, but also because of the drama. Drama that almost always started with the youngest of the sisters, Tamar Braxton. Her immaturity made for great television, and in honor of this fact, we present Tamar’s most iconic fights.

6 Tamar vs. Trina, “The Psychic”

In the second episode of the fifth season of BFV, Tamar decides to hire a psychic medium to assist their mother, as she has been allegedly seeing angels. She calls everyone over to join in, but upon finding out what’s going on, Trina wants to leave. Tamar doesn’t think she should leave, leading to a battle between the two youngest siblings.

5 Tamar vs. Trina - The Mountain

If there is one thing everyone has a clear understanding of, it’s that Tamar may be able to dish it, but she certainly cannot take it. In episode twelve of the fifth season, everyone is having a lovely time, until Tamar makes a comment about Trina not being single, and that she’s still with her ex. Trina takes umbrage with this, and hits back at Tamar with an insult about her then-husband Vince’s weight. This single comment sets Tamar off, leading to yet another Braxton Family Fight in a public restaurant.

4 Tamar vs. Trina - The Chicken Needs Salt

This is actually an instance where Tamar was not being entirely immature, but Trina was. In the seventeenth episode of season five, Trina invites her sisters over to give feedback on the food she plans on serving at a potluck. Tamar begins giving feedback pretty immediately, leading Trina to become offended, which perplexed Tamar, and as usual, ultimately led to a fight between the two youngest siblings yet again, with Trina snapping at Tamar about how much time their mom spends babysitting Tamar's son.

3 Tamar vs. Towanda - Leaving Rehearsal Early

This is an interesting fight, as technically, Tamar’s intentions were correct; just not her follow-through. The sisters are preparing for a performance and learning choreography together, as the clock is ticking and they are not as prepared as they need to be. After a long day, Towanda announces that she is leaving at midnight, which sets Tamar all the way off, and leads to an epic showdown between herself and Towanda. Ultimately, Towanda takes a later flight, and their performance goes off without a hitch.

2 Tamar vs. Everyone - Toni’s Accomplishments Mean Nothing To Tamar

It would not be a true Braxton sibling gathering without Tamar making everything about herself. In season four, episode nine, the sisters gather together after having not seen Tamar since their last performance together. Toni brings up working with Babyface on a new project, leading Tamar to get overly involved. And when Trina brings up the absolute fact that Toni knew what she was doing thanks to her career paving the way for the rest of them, Tamar insists otherwise. She doesn’t believe that Toni had anything with her success, leading to yet another fight and another iconic line:

“Jesus paved the way for me!”

1 Tamar vs. Everyone - The Birthday Tantrum

This meltdown was one of epic proportions, and is by far the number one Tamar fight. In season 6, episode 26, the family has gathered for dinner to celebrate Tamar’s birthday. During the dinner, Trina’s beau surprises her by asking her to marry him. It’s a beautiful moment, and everyone is thrilled. Well, everyone except for Tamar, of course. How dare he propose to Trina during her birthday celebration? Shortly after this, she is given a present that is not what she wanted or hoped for, leading to her yelling at everyone at the table. Favorite quote from this meltdown?

“I give out Gucci bags for Christmas!”

Tamar’s tantrums and ability to pick a fight out of thin air are almost commendable, if not for the deep inconveniences they cause her loved ones. But it certainly did make for good television, which is something BFV fans are forever grateful for.