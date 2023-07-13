Tamar Braxton has not had much luck in the love department. Her marriage to producer Vince Herbert ended in a tumultuous manner due to allegations of domestic abuse and reality television putting their issues at the forefront. Her next relationship was with David Adefoso also ended with abuse allegations against Tamar. Now, after a turn on the new series, Queens Court, Tamar has finally found love again with lawyer JR Robinson. Will this finally be the love that overcomes the dark relationships of her past?

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert Had A Marriage Built On Control and Abuse

Image via WeTV

Tamar Braxton became a quick favorite shortly after the premiere of Braxton Family Values. Her quips - both good and bad - kept viewers interested and engaged. The series also led to a spin-off focused on her marriage with Vince. The spinoff, Tamar and Vince, lasted for five seasons before it ended with Tamar filing for divorce. While the divorce wasn’t too surprising, Tamar fans later learned that their marriage was filled with way more sinister actions than what was seen on television. In an interview with theGrio that took place a month after Tamar filed for divorce, Evelyn Braxton, Tamar’s mother, shared the shocking truth of what was going on behind closed doors. She shared, “Everybody saw Vince as a knight and shining armor, [but] behind closed doors that’s a horse of another color…I’m tired of [Tamar] being abused and misused.” In 2016 police were called to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Atlanta where Tamar and Vince were staying at the time. The call was for a domestic dispute between the couple in which Vince allegedly bit Tamar’s finger. No charges were filed as the police were not able to find evidence that Vince attacked her.

Charges not being filed or pursued has no bearing on whether or not the abuse actually occurred. Oftentimes police officers are not trained to the physical and verbal cues that show that a person is likely being abused. This is a tale as old as time, and was most recently seen publicly in the tragic case of Gabby Petito. Evelyn Braxton was firm in her belief that Vincent abused Tamar. She was concerned that he’d kill her out of anger, and made this comment to TMZ. There was another instance in which the police were called to investigate a domestic abuse allegation, and that time it was Tamar’s sister, Toni Braxton, who had witnessed it and called it in. Once again, the police took statements, saw no physical signs of abuse, and the case was dropped. Shortly after this, Tamar took to social media to defend her husband and her marriage at that time. A little over a year after Tamar filed for divorce she called the police on Vincent for domestic violence. The two have now since been on much better terms after attending family therapy.

He Said She Said Abuse Allegations Between Tamar Braxton and David Adefoso

Image via WeTV

After her divorce, Tamar quickly found herself in a relationship with David. David and Tamar seemed like a match made in heaven. She gushed about him as much as she could, and the two looked like a true love match. But other issues within her personal life led Tamar to attempt suicide. Her then fiancé David was the one who found her. Tamar later shared in an interview with Tamron Hall, “Our household became very hard, and it was hard because I wasn’t happy at my job, and I hadn’t been happy for years.” She had a tumultuous relationship with WeTV, alleging that they created a toxic work environment, as well as perpetuated negative stereotypes about Black women. While filming a new spinoff, Get Ya Life! Tamar said she sent a letter to the network execs sharing, “I told them that if I continued like this, I want to die, I want to kill myself, I can’t breathe.” She went on to say that she was brushed off by the network. Things in her relationship with David worsened after her suicide attempt. David would later accuse Tamar of domestic violence, an allegation she vehemently denies.

A New Relationship and There Are Already New Problems

Image via Peacock

Recently, Tamar participated in the new Peacock series Queen’s Court. The series' goal was to help Tamar, singer Nivea, and another reality star, Evelyn Lozada, find true love. And Tamar did find love, getting proposed to by a lawyer named J.R. Robinson. While things are looking bright for Tamar, J.R., unfortunately, does not come without his own baggage. J.R. has five children with four different women. Not only that, but two of his children were from two different women in the same year. This could very much be a red flag that he is not able to commit.

A few of the mothers of his children have not been shy about sharing their opinions about Tamar and J.R.’s engagement. One of the women, Anaston Jeni, has had a lot to say about Tamar on her instagram. Anaston essentially insinuated that Tamar brought, “chaos and unnecessary drama” into her son’s life. J.R. countered her post with his own statement defending and praising Tamar’s relationship with his children. Prior to Anaston's allegations, Tamar posted an incredibly loving post gushing over her new fiancé and father of five. On her birthday she shared a post saying, "It’s my birthday, but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face. "It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, Traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed. We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me. So miss me with the he has 4 baby mamas!! Thank God for them. We are blessed And drama free thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancé."

We sincerely hope this situation doesn’t continue to get worse. Tamar has been in too many abusive relationships; she deserves to be loved in a healthy way. She is a survivor on multiple levels, not just with being a survivor of two marriages rife with domestic abuse, but also as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. It seems like she is on a healing journey, and we hope J.R. is there to help her along that journey.