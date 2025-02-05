The Braxton sisters could be the poster children for sibling rivalry. Except for their iconic oldest sister, Toni, the rest of the sisters are infamous for their internal feuds and toxic family behavior on their long running reality series. Whether it's because Toni is the oldest or if it's due to her being the family's pride and joy, she manages for the most part to stay on the outskirts of the sister's drama. If being the oldest makes Toni less likely to start drama, Tamar's birth order of being the youngest has put her as the focal point for most of the sister's squabbles. Towanda is the middle sister and at one time was big sister Toni's right-hand woman. As a result, she had the least amount of patience for Tamar's self-absorbed antics. The youngest Braxton was equally dismissive towards Towanda, and has held tons of resentment over her head because of past arguments. Tamar recently explained why she blames Towanda for one of the sister's biggest fallouts that they haven't recovered from.

A Braxton Surprise Has Major Consequences and Tamar Blames Towanda

Over the years, Towanda and Tamar's personalities have publicly clashed over everything, from Tamar's ex-husband Vince being an executive producer to Tamar refusing to be a "doo wop" girl aka a backup singer for their sister Toni. Many fans assumed after losing their sister Traci to cancer two years ago, the two would've been able to find themselves in a better place. Anyone who watches Braxton Family Values knows that Tamar prioritizes her career over everything. Fueled by her sister Toni's iconic status, Tamar has struggled to prove herself as an A-list artist and performer.

When sister Towanda comes up with the idea to surprise Tamar during the climax of her stage performance, it infuriates Tamar beyond belief. "For me, it's not funny to infiltrate somebody's stage performance," she said during a confessional scene when asked about her sister's surprise. Instead of embracing the moment as a fun moment, Tamar pouted, accusing her sisters of looking like "glittery teletubbies" that came out to ruin her show. Most fans of the show sided against Towanda, believing she knew Tamar wouldn't be pleased with any prank affecting her show.

Tamar Is Toxic On Social Media, But Is a Perfectionist with Her Stage Show

Tamar's ability to hold a grudge is legendary, but Towanda hasn't made much of an effort to get back in her younger sister's good graces. While Towanda, Trina and their sister Traci enjoyed supporting their sister Toni onstage, Tamar made it clear from the time they were young that she wanted the same type of career Toni enjoyed. Tamar worked hard not to be seen as a backup singer/dancer, resulting in her stage performance being one of the most important parts of her tour performance. When taken into context, it's understandable why Tamar needed an authentic apology from her sister, for what she believed ruined a perfect show.