The Big Picture Tamar and Towanda Braxton's deep-seated issues were evident in The Braxtons S1, Ep2 therapy session.

Fans speculate Tamar's arrogance led to her strained relationships with family members, including Towanda.

Tamar's feuds extend beyond Towanda, and fans believe fame affected her negatively.

The long-standing feuds within the Braxton family are far from over! Their latest WeTV show, The Braxtons premiered on August 9, 2024, and two episodes in, the sisters are already at odds. The drama between Tamar and Towanda Braxton was on full display during The Braxtons Season 1, Episode 2. The family was attending a group therapy session when everyone’s feelings came pouring out and things got ugly. As Tamar and Towanda Braxton tried to talk through their issues on the reality series, the conversation only made things worse.

However, longtime fans of the Braxtons and their iconic show Braxton Family Values know that the two sisters have not had the best relationship. Their contrasting personalities have made for entertaining television, but the new show proves that the sisters still have a long way to go if they ever want to resolve their feelings about each other. But their latest on-air fight has led the fans to wonder who really is the cause of their strained relationship.

The Braxtons (2024) The Braxtons is a new reality TV show set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE tv. It marks the return of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton, three years after their previous series, Braxton Family Values, ended. The series will follow the family as they navigate new successes, heartbreaks, and ongoing family dynamics, especially dealing with the grief of losing their sister Traci in 2022. Release Date August 9, 2024 Cast Toni Braxton , Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Trina Braxton , Evelyn Braxton Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Tamar and Towanda Braxton’s Issues With Each Other Are Extremely Deep-Seated

During The Braxons Season 1, Episode 2, the sisters met with a grief counselor named Spirit who tried to get them to open up to each other. Things were going pretty well until Towanda Braxton started talking about how bad it feels to not have access to her sister Tamar Braxton. The former admitted that she felt numb when it came to her relationship with her sister. However, things started heating up with Tamar interrupting to imply that Towanda Braxton does not care about her. “Outside of yesterday and today, when was the last time that you talked to me?" claimed Tamar Braxton.

Things escalated when Tamar Braxton shared that her sister makes an effort to stay in touch with the rest of the family, but not her. This led to Tamar sharing that her sister did not even bother to reach out to her on her birthday. Tamar then expressed that she is focusing on her household right now but when asked if her other two sisters Toni and Trina were part of this household, Towanda confessed that she talks to them daily because they call her. Her third sister, on the other hand, doesn’t call her very often. “Everytime you call, I answer. Everytime you text, I answer. That’s a fact,” asserted Towanda when Tamar claimed that she never received her calls.

The Reason Behind Their Strained Relationship Is Up For Debate

Obviously, all of this led to a lot of speculation from the fans of the reality family. People took to social media to debate which sister was right in this situation. Naturally, some fans were Team Tamar while others believed that Towanda was right to keep her distance from her youngest sister. On the other hand, a lot of fans believed that Towanda was the actual villain of the show. According to user @feministwlips, “Tamar’s feelings are valid, her behavior is not.” A lot of fans of the show agree with this sentiment, considering that at this point, Tamar Braxton has fought with all members of her family.

According to X (formerly Twitter) user @irvingbmusic: “A lot of people say she was jealous of Tamar’s success but I think the reason why she wasn’t 100% supportive of Tamar in the traditional sense is because she resented the fact that Tamar’s popularity skyrocketed those early seasons at the expense of ALL her sisters.” The user also shared a clip from Braxton Family Values which showed how Tamar and her sisters' estrangement worsened as her solo career was on the rise. Fans also say her reckless behavior is to blame.

There’s no arguing that Tamar was the breakout star of Braxton Family Values. She went from being known as Toni sister to a star in her own right. However, it was evident that she chose to believe she was better than the rest of her family, thanks to the success she experienced on the show. During Braxton Family Values Season 4, Episode 9, Tamar got into an argument with Toni and refused to give her any credit for her success. Considering that Toni Braxton’s successful musical career paved the way for the rest of the sisters, Tamar's arrogance during the argument was too much to handle for the fans.

Towanda Isn’t The Only Sibling Tamar Has Had a Feud With

But a lot of the fans believed that the fame got to the youngest Braxton’s head pretty early on. Many also argue that Towanda has a lot of resentment towards her youngest sister who decided to leave their girl group The Braxtons to pursue a solo career in 1998. Fans of the reality stars believe that Towanda continues to feel that way about Tamar, which has resulted in the sisters being unable to resolve any of their issues. However, it is important to understand that Towanda isn’t the only one who would often get into arguments with her youngest sibling. Traci, who passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50 after a long battle with cancer also had a difficult relationship with her youngest sister. During the final few seasons of Braxton Family Values, the sisters were barely on speaking terms.

Not to mention that Tamar has recently gone on the record to talk about how toxic her entire family is, it’s evident that all is not well in the Braxton household. The reality star expressed she regretted ever agreeing to star in The Braxtons because of how much she hated working with her family, as reported by the Instagram account @TheJasmineBrand, However, she soon deleted her social media accounts after sharing that she was going back to therapy after being “gaslighted” by her family.

The Braxtons premiered on We TV on Friday, August 9, 2024. Episodes of the show are available to stream on ALLBLK.

