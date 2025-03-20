Blood is thicker than water. But sometimes, that blood doesn't flow perfectly. The dynamics within any family can be a tad messy. Especially when it's in plain view for all the world to see. In the Braxton family, some of the siblings have had such a tumultuous relationship that the more they skate around their problems, the more complicated it gets. Towanda Braxton has rarely seen eye-to-eye with her sister, Tamar Braxton. And it's hard to watch unfold. Especially knowing how much strife the family has been put through the past few years.

With The Braxtons returning for a second season, it's inevitable that Tamar and Towanda will share some semblance of screen time together. Will it be for the positive or the negative? Feelings are valid, but the way that these two have behaved, it's left much to be desired. You can't always get along, but perhaps it's time to come out clean and admit, "We don't like each other."

Towanda and Tamar Have a Long and Complicated History