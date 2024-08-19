The Big Picture Tamar Braxton remained silent about her sister's death, focusing more on her romantic relationships.

Traci Braxton felt like an outcast among her siblings, leading to family tensions.

Fans criticized Tamar for seemingly making her sister's death anniversary about herself.

The Braxtons star Tamar Braxton has found herself in the middle of a controversy over her sister’s death. Traci Braxton passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. Apart from being a reality star, Traci was also part of a musical quintet along with her sisters Tamar , Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton, and Toni Braxton. Despite their flailing musical career, the five sisters found fame as reality stars with the premiere of the We TV reality series Braxton Family Values.

Now, almost two years after Traci Braxton’s unfortunate death, there has been a lot of controversy that has surrounded the Braxton family. There have been several reports about the tension between the deceased’s husband of 25 years Kevin Surratt Sr. and the family disagreeing about her memorial and funeral services. However, Tamar Braxton, who is usually known for her outspoken persona, has failed to go on the record about her sister’s death. What’s worse is that long-term fans of the family have now started to notice that the reality star seems to care more about her dying romantic relationships than the loss of her sister.

Tamar Braxton Spoke Out Against Traci's Public Memorial

Right after Traci death, her husband and management planned a public memorial. However, the Braxton sisters and their mother, Evelyn Braxton, chose not to attend. While their father Michael Conrad Braxton showed up, he was allegedly turned away at the door for not being on the guest list. This sparked rumors about the Braxton family feeling as though their late sister’s husband was trying to exploit her death. As reported by Page Six, Traci's father was let in by someone from the church who recognized him. An insider also claimed that he had to sit in the fourth row and was not allowed to say any words about his daughter.

Aside from the Braxton family’s joint statement, the family chose to stay quiet about the death, as per Entertainment Weekly. The first one to actually go on the record was Toni Braxton who clarified her side of the story during her 2022 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. The former singer told Hall that the Braxtons had planned a “big Traci day” to celebrate their sister. In the middle of all this family tension, Tamar chose to take a back seat and remained quiet about her sister’s passing away, especially on social media. She has paid tribute to her during her live shows by playing Traci's single, "Last Call," and dedicating her No. 1 single "Love & War" to her sister. The first time the reality star opened up about Traci's passing away was while co-hosting Dish Nation on April 20, 2022, a month after her sister’s death. But even that raised a lot of questions.

Braxton Has Mostly Stayed Quiet About Her Sister’s Passing Away

While grief is personal, fans have noticed Tamar's decision to refrain from addressing the tragedy publicly. She went on to clarify that her deceased sister did not want a funeral, which is why the sisters threw a party in her honor. While every family grieves in its own way, it struck out to the audience how casually Tamar was dealing with such a big loss. Not to mention that a lot of fans claimed that Traci was viewed as the outcast of the family, often in contention with Tamar, with only her husband by her side. So, to a lot of us, watching Tamar Braxton talking about her late sister felt disingenuous.

Since then, Tamar has chosen not to speak up about her sister’s life or her passing away. This struck out as odd to a lot of loyal viewers of Braxton Family Values who knew how vocal Tamar Braxton always has been about her personal life. This was reaffirmed when the reality star and her ex-husband Vincent Herbert got divorced in 2017 and her subsequent relationships with David Adefeso and Jeremy "JR" Robinson, the latter is Tamar's reported husband now.

In this past year alone, Tamar has taken to social media expressing her heartbreak over her and JR's frequent breakups. In the past month alone, she tweeted then deleted that she was going into therapy and hoped her marriage could survive her mental anguish. JR has embarrassed Tamar publicly by frolicking around Atlanta with her arch nemesis, Tommie Lee, and sharing her dirty laundry for Lee to blast online. Still, Tamar has stuck beside her man despite humiliation and fans' opposition.

Traci Braxton Felt Like Her Sisters Were More Like Her Coworkers

During the Braxton Family Values Season 6 finale in 2019, things heated up among the sisters. The drama resulted in Traci lunging at the camera after she started arguing with her sisters about them leaving her off of their sibling record deal more than two decades ago. The fight continued as Traci called out Tamar Braxton for insulting her husband during their getaway in Napa Valley for the latter’s birthday weekend. In the middle of all this, Surratt Sr. walked into the fire and tried to comfort his wife, who claimed that all of her sisters just felt like “coworkers” to her.

The sisters couldn’t work out their issues. Trina had already left by the time Traci had calmed down and at that point, Tamar Braxton only made things worse. “Cheers, get your life,” she muttered as Traci was getting ready to leave. This led to another outburst as the latter told Tamar how hard it was to love her.

Now, considering all of this, the fans have been torn about whom to believe when it comes to the late Braxton sister’s funeral. Surratt Sr. had a different story to tell. He claimed that the family was invited but chose not to attend. He also revealed that they failed to invite him to their private celebration of Traci’s 51st birthday back in 2022. He alleged that his wife had talked to him about her funeral plans and dismissed the family’s supposed claims of him going against her wishes.

Some Fans Believe Tamar Braxton Made Her Sister’s Death Anniversary About Herself

On March 12, 2024, which happens to be the anniversary of Traci Braxton’s death, her sister took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a series of concerning tweets. The reality star expressed how she wanted to sleep the day away because of all the horrific memories it brought back. After a fan asked how she planned on celebrating her birthday, Braxton shared a tweet in which she seemed infuriated to have been asked this question.

The former singer told the fan off and said that she couldn’t even think of celebrating her birthday after her sister had lost her life. Now, while her intentions might have been good, a lot of fans seemed to feel like Braxton took all the attention away from her sister’s death anniversary. Earlier this year, her sister Trina spoke to People and shared how much she missed her sister. However, Tamar's approach to grieving publicly remains questionable.

Tamar Braxton Has Been Prioritizing Her Romantic Life Over Family Tensions

To add fire to the fuel, a lot of fans are infuriated by Braxton’s breakdown over another man. As reported by the Instagram account @TheJasmineBrand, the reality star recently went on X to share how she has been “single and sad” for a while. In the tweets, she revealed her split from her on-off partner Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson, whom she claims to have gotten married to. The reality star also shared that her entire family was toxic and expressed regret at ever agreeing to do another show with them. After the rant, Braxton deleted her social media accounts after revealing that she was going back to treatment after being “gaslighted” by her family.

While her breakdown on social media has certainly garnered attention, this once again goes to show that Tamar Braxton has always used her platform to grieve her romantic relationships. Instead of addressing her familial tensions, or the death of her sister, the reality star seems to prioritize her romantic relationships over her family. Her lack of mourning for Traci Braxton’s death does not only raise concerns about the sisters’ strained relationships, but also the overall dynamics of the Braxton family.

The Braxtons premiered on We TV on Friday, August 9. Episodes of the show are available to stream on ALLBLK.

