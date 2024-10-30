The Big Picture Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is back with new movies every weekend, including Tamera Mowry Housley's Scouting for Christmas.

The film revolves around themes of motherhood, divorce, and learning to slow down to enjoy the holiday season.

Mowry Housley's love for Hallmark stems from its representation of love, hope, and joy, making her a natural fit for the network.

Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas is officially here, becoming the go-to destination for 24/7 Christmas movies and shows. This year marks the network’s 15th anniversary of this beloved programming, featuring new original movies every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Network favorite, Tamera Mowry Housley returns for another festive film, Scouting for Christmas. Mowry Housley has a long-standing relationship with Hallmark, and it’s clear why she keeps returning, especially for holiday projects. Ahead of the film’s premiere, Collider spoke with the actress about Scouting for Christmas, her upcoming project on the network’s streaming platform, and teased potential future endeavors.

In the movie streaming now on Hallmark, Mowry Housley stars as Angela, a busy realtor navigating life as a single mom after her amicable divorce from Dakota (James Paladino), a paleontologist whose adventures often keep him away from home. Angela is dedicated to her smart and loving 10-year-old daughter, Brooklyn (Audrey Wise Alvarez), but her hectic schedule leaves little time for anything — or anyone — else. That changes when Brooklyn comes up with the idea to have William (Carlo Marks), the owner of her favorite bakery, catering her scout troop’s posh annual holiday event. She convinces Angela to collaborate with William on pitching the idea to the moms in charge, setting the stage for some holiday magic.

‘Scouting for Christmas’ Merges the Actress’ Love of Acting and Motherhood

Motherhood is her top priority, often sharing family moments with son Aden and daughter Ariah. Scouting for Christmas let her embrace that role while mentoring a rising child actress.

COLLIDER: Congratulations on Scouting for Christmas. This time around, which you have with previous films, you get to incorporate motherhood, which we know is your ultimate joy. So, how is it working with young actors? Especially because you have that child actor background?

MOWRY HOWSLEY: I love working with kids. There are some people who are like, ‘ I don't want to work with kids, older people, pets, none of them, they always steal the show.’ I freaking love it. I want them to steal the show because I was a child actor, my brother was a child actor. So I know what it entails. I know that they are very courageous and brave just to show up. And what I loved about Audrey is she's a little wiser beyond her years. She had a little weight to herself for being so young.

And I love that for this film, even though there are moments where there's some comedy, divorce is not fun or easy, and it impacts the child and that's what this movie is about. We are trying to move on from a relationship that, for me, as Angela, did not work, but Brooklyn loves her dad. Her dad Dakota wasn't the best husband. But I mean he was a good father. Did he provide stability and an amazing environment for her? No, but I love that Dakota lets Angela take the reins because they had to be in agreement with that. That's why I love this film too. There's so many different layers.

We learn that it takes a village to take care of a child. She has her best friend there that is encouraging her, inspiring her like, ‘Look, girl, you got this, you love your daughter, you're a boss, you're making things work.’ Angela is a real estate agent and one of the best, she's only been doing it for two years. I love being a mother. It is in my genetic makeup and I've learned to embrace that part of me. My Children know that, and it's just fun and easy for me. I find that I end up being the mediator as well between the director and the child because I think maybe because I still have a childlike spirit myself that I can sense them. So if a director can't really get to the child. I know exactly what to say and we connect immediately. So that's why I wanted to do it and I love working with kids.

As you mentioned, it comes so naturally to you. One of things that I wanted to touch on, is that in the film, there are several themes, and one of the themes is the idea of slowing down and really taking everything in to enjoy the holidays. Now, as someone who is also married with children, I feel like the holidays come so fast. I remember being in school counting down and time would just stand still. And now, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s about to be November. And there are things that we have to prep for.’ So, tell us about how your character goes on that journey of being a mogul in the real estate industry, trying to date, being a mom, and trying to enjoy the holidays.

MOWRY HOWSLEY: I feel the reason why I resonate with Angela so much is because there are days that she's like a boss and she gets it and then there are days she can't even pick up her daughter on time. That's me in real life. I'm always late. When I saw the first line [of the script], it opens up when she's just running late. I was like, ‘That’s me.' Oh my gosh, I have to do this just on that alone. But what I've learned is you have to be a good steward of your time. You have to slow down. Life is way too short. You don't want to miss it. So the people that you, and that you love, it's important to spend that quality time with them. You may not get as much of the quantity of time, but it's the quality. And I think that is what Angela figured out. So whenever she was with her daughter, she always wanted to make sure that they were connected, even with Dakota. She didn't want to be with him, but she was like, ‘Lord, okay, we're still a family. I have to do this.’ But she made time for her and her daughter to be a unit with him. And we have to watch the movie to see if she makes time for love.

The ‘Sister, Sister’ Star Says She Embodies What Hallmark Represents

The legacy actress and star of Dream Moms and The Santa Stakeout says Hallmark aligns with her values, keeping her committed to its projects.

This is not your first holiday film. This is also not your first project with Hallmark, specifically. So, what brings you back to the network, and what do you love about this genre?

MOWRY HOWSLEY: I feel like me as a person is what Hallmark represents, and by getting to know a lot of the Hallmark actors, we're kind of the same people as we are on and off camera. I love positivity. I'm also a realist but I know how to make lemonade out of lemons. So I think our world needs that type of content. There's the natural world, there's chaos drama, and it's important to represent that as well. But at the same time, I think it's important for us to know that love, hope, romance, and joy are attainable. And just knowing that makes you feel happy, and that's why I always come back doing these films. In an interesting way, they are addictive. They are challenging. You film them in 15 days. So as an actor, selfishly, I'm like, ‘Let's go, let's do this. Let's see what we can get out of this!’ And it works because I am the stay at home mom and then I'm a Hallmark actress. I can do both, and that’s wonderful.

But most importantly, they make people feel, and they, like I said, they give people joy, hope and they just make them feel good if it's only for an hour and a half, I'll take that. But they plant little seeds. So if you've been divorced, and you watch this film — and you have your single mom - you see something that resonates with you and it makes you feel better and you know. It plants that seed, and you adjust to that and try to make your life a little better, and you adjust it accordingly. So that's why I do these films.

Will Tamera Mowry Housley Do an Unscripted Hallmark Series?

After Hallmark has ventured into the reality TV sphere with Celebrations With Lacey Chabert, Ready, Set, Glow!, and Finding Mr. Christmas, is Mowry Housley open to her own unscripted series?

The network has delved into the reality space. Now, we’ve seen you do some reality on the Style Network. We’ve seen you do some other unscripted, being a talk show host. So, will we see you partner with Hallmark on a reality project for the holidays next year, or in future years? We know that you love food, wine, and family. Why not combine them all and give us Housley For the Holidays?

MOWRY HOWSLEY: I love that! I would love to. I think we're just trying to find the right fit for me and Hallmark's audience. But believe me, I feel very loved here. I am hosting on Hallmark Plus a VIP kind of access talk show. And I get to talk to all the other Hallmark actors and I talk about their movies, including mine, and we cook a little bit. So it's called VIP Pass with Tamera Mowry Housley, and it's wonderful. I love it. We’ll find that next project.

Scouting For Christmas can be streamed on Hallmark. Also, check out Hallmark Plus for new content.

