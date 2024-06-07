The Big Picture Tension between RHONJ stars Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider is high due to perceived disloyalty and lack of communication.

Fans believe Goldschneider prioritizes screen time over loyalty, causing a rift with Josephs and shocking other cast members.

The RHONJ reunion has been canceled, with producers citing irreconcilable differences among divided cast members.

Tamra Judge is not here for the Margaret Josephs claims. In fact, she does not believe a single word that Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler said at all about the fellow reality star. The Real Housewives of Orange County star defended Josephs on her Two T’s In a Pod podcast with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, and dismissed the claims that Josephs wanted Goldschneider and Fessler to quit The Real Housewives of New Jersey with her if Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas returned. Fans know that things have been tense between Giudice and Josephs, who have been feuding for several seasons. Things took a turn when Josephs alleged that Giudice and Ruelas called her son. Cast mates, particularly Rcahel Fuda and her husband John Fuda, were dismayed to find out that Ruelas has been trying to find dirt on the RHONJ cast. Ruelas is back - and the women are still on the show. Now Judge is raising eyebrows.

“No,” Judge said. “I’ve actually talked to Margaret, and that’s absolutely not true.” She did not give many details of her conversation with Josephs, but she is firm on her stance. Goldschneider and Fessler have not responded to Judge’s comments on her podcast, but fans can always stay tuned to Collider for more.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

The ‘RHONJ’ Stars Are No Longer Friends

Image via Bravo

It is no secret that Goldschneider and Josephs’ friendship hit the rocks. Their sour friendship is obvious this season when Goldschneider allegedly did not send a copy of her new book to Josephs. They clashed, as Josephs felt left out. Their argument also included Goldschneider not reaching out on the anniversary of Josephs’ ex-husband’s death, creating more gaps between the former friends.

A lot of fans think that their friendship is unsalvageable. Goldschneider claims that Josephs expects excessive loyalty. However, many fans think that Goldschneider is not loyal at all. Her shocking friendship with Giudice raised eyebrows from fans, as they feel that Goldschneider only wants more screen time. This friendship also shocked Melissa Gorga, as she and Giudice have been feuding for a decade. Josephs said that she is “disappointed” in Goldschneider. “If it’s not happening on Instagram for her, it’s not happening in real life - and Instagram’s not real life,” she said.

Related 'RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Appears To Be Having Money Troubles Again According to reports a $1m loan was recently secured by husband Luis Ruelas.

However, Goldschneider does not want any drama. She is open to reconciling with Josephs, as long as she apologizes. Josephs has not responded to the olive branch. Fessler is tired of the same old drama too, as there’s “no more fun” in the show anymore. Even the fans think that the show has not evolved since 2008, as the show took a historic nosedive in ratings on episode 3 of the new season.

There is little chance of the divided women reconciling soon, as the reunion has been canceled. Producers claim that there was “no path” for a reconciliation, which may be true. The women have been divided into Team Melissa and Team Teresa, and you can only be in one team or another. However, Andy Cohen teased that the finale is a “finale and reunion” all in one, as there is going to be a huge argument during the season finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8/7 c. You can watch all of the episodes on Peacock.WATCH ON PEACOCK