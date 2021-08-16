Tandem: A Tale of Shadows gets a Nintendo Switch release this Fall. The game’s publisher, Hatinh Interactive, and developer, Monochrome Paris made the announcement today.

This Victorian 3D puzzle-platformer tells the story of 10 year old Emma who is determined to investigate the unsolved disappearance of Thomas Kane, the only son of the famous Kane illusionists. As Emma travels to the manor to begin her investigation, a carriage speeds by and a teddy bear drops out and begins to run after it. Emma and Fenton, the teddy bear with an unusual “gravity-bending perspective,” team up to navigate the mysterious mansion and solve puzzles.

Tandem lets players switch back and forth between Emma and Fenton in two different dimensions: top down and side scroller. In top-down view, light and shadows will be manipulated by Emma’s lantern to solve puzzles in the side scroller perspective. Enemies and bosses also offer further challenge to gameplay because “attack” is not an option and strategy is key.

Puzzle and mystery solving will take place across 5 different worlds contained within the Victorian manor. There will be over 40 cleverly constructed levels total. Players can also search for hidden rooms that reveal more details relating to the disappearance Thomas Kane. It is also a story-driven adventure with fun, action-packed cutscenes spread throughout where players can watch the story unfold as they progress.

Tandem focuses on interactivity, with pushing and pulling objects allowing you to control the creation of shadows and environmental factors, such as alarms and traps, must be used wisely.

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows will be released on the Nintendo Switch on October 21. You can watch the game's trailer below.

