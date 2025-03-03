Disney's 2010 animated film, Tangled, remains one of the most beloved princess tales the studio has ever made. Embracing a new animation style, the movie marked a huge comeback for Disney after the magical Renaissance era, and by reshaping the timeless German fairy tale into a warm and fuzzy, comedic adventure, they soared far beyond expectations. Fast-forward to today; Tangled's worldwide acclaim has led to an upcoming live-action adaptation, but the original's path to the big screen was not without major changes.

One of the most significant alterations Tangled underwent was its title, which Disney changed in an effort to broaden the film’s universal appeal and avoid the box office struggles that had plagued its predecessor, The Princess and the Frog. The animation spent six years in development and aimed to reimagine the source material into a dual-protagonist, action-heavy storyline. While commercially successful, this decision sparked debate over Disney’s evolving branding strategies before emerging as the beloved classic we know today.

'Tangled' Was Originally Named 'Rapunzel' and 'Rapunzel Unbraided'

Image via Disney

The origins of Tangled trace back to the mid-1990s when legendary Disney animator Glen Keane began developing a film based on the Brothers Grimm's Rapunzel. However, the project’s initial vision was drastically different from what audiences would later see. The Mickey Mouse studio wanted to directly compete with DreamWorks, which meant moving away from the traditional fairy tale blueprint. At first, Keane and then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner conceptualized the computer-animated movie to be titled Rapunzel Unbraided, a modernized take on the story inspired by the success of Shrek. This version followed two contemporary teenagers from San Francisco who were magically transported into a fairy tale world and transformed into Rapunzel and her prince. Meanwhile, the original fairy tale characters, including Rapunzel, were turned into animals—a squirrel and a dog—adding a humorous twist.

Despite the fresh approach, Keane eventually abandoned this idea, feeling that it lacked sincerity and failed to capture the heart of the Rapunzel lore. According to Christianity Today, Keane stated, "It was a fun, wonderful, witty version...I believed there was something much more sincere and genuine to get out of the story." He sought to return to a more traditional fairy tale structure, retaining the whimsical staple that defined classic Disney films. By 2008, Keane stepped down and was replaced by directors Byron Howard and Nathan Greno. The project had shifted towards a more faithful adaptation of Rapunzel, focusing on her journey of self-discovery.

Breaking Disney’s Traditional Princess Formula, ‘Tangled’ Is a Story of Dual Protagonists