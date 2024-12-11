The Disney live-action adaptations will continue to be produced. Deadline reports that a new version of Tangled is in development at the studio. The company has even selected a director for the story, with Michael Gracey sitting behind the camera for the story of a lost princess who eventually finds her way home. Disney has also hired Jennifer Kaityn Robinson to write the latest draft of the adaptation. The screenwriter previously worked with the studio during the development of Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest sequel that allowed Chris Hemsworth to return as the powerful Marvel character.

Michael Gracey already has experience with directing visually attractive musicals. The filmmaker's debut was The Greatest Showman, the story starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson that took the box office by storm a few years ago. With $459 million in global ticket sales and positive reviews, The Greatest Showman could've been enough to convince Disney when it came to finding a director for Tangled. A release date hasn't been set for the new version of the fairy tale. In the meantime, Disney will be releasing highly-anticipated blockbusters, such as Zootopia 2 and Fantastic Four: The First Steps.

The animated version of Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard. The musical followed Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) as she crossed paths with Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), a thief who was after one of the palace's crowns. The movie was quick to establish that Rapunzel was actually a lost princess that had been kidnapped by a witch known as Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy). Tangled was well-received by audiences from all over the world, with the movie earning $592 million at the global box office.

Disney's Live-Action Adventure Continues

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

The announcement of a live-action version of Tangled shouldn't come as a surprise. Disney is about to release Mufasa: The Lion King in theaters. The prequel was produced after the previous installment of The Lion King earned over $1 billion at the global box office, proving that viewers enjoy watching their favorite classics coming back to life in an entirely different way. Disney is also working on a live-action iteration of Moana. Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Maui in the blockbuster that is expected to hit the big screen on July 10, 2026. Time will tell when the studio will be ready to allow audiences to experience Tangled once again.

A release date for the new version of Tangled hasn't been set by Disney. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.