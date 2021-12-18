While Christmas is just around the corner, it’s never too late to start making those Valentine's Day plans. If you are trying to find a romantic movie to watch, Tangled might be for you. No, not Disney’s Tangled, but Tangled, a romantic drama based on the book by the same name. It was published in 2013, by NYT and USA Today Bestselling author Emma Chase that will premiere exclusively on Passionflix on February 3, 2022.

The teaser trailer, which just dropped, reveals a rich, handsome, and arrogant Drew Evans (Josh Plasse) who makes multimillion-dollar business deals and charms New York’s most beautiful women with just a smile. He comes across Katherine “Kate” Brooks (Katherine Hughes) who was hired as the new associate at Drew’s father’s investment banking firm.

Drew’s playboy life is thrown a curveball as she challenges him at work, causing him a huge distraction from work and in his everyday life. It begs one question: How can one woman turn a smooth-talking player into a broken, desperate man? The answer? By making the one thing he never wanted in life the only thing he can’t live without.

Plasse is best known for his role as Chris Cleaver on Grey’s Anatomy, as Luke Baxter on The Baxters, and most recently as Wesley in the final three episodes of the iCarly reboot. Hughes starred as Rachel in the Perfect Commando series, as Kayla in the Kingdom series, and starred as Charley in My Dead Ex, to name a few. The screenplay is written by Mary Pocrnic (This Man, Gabriel’s Inferno,) and it is directed by Traci Hays (Hannah Cooks At Home).

Check out the trailer and the official synopsis below:

When rich, handsome, and arrogant meets beautiful, brilliant, and ambitious, things are bound to get tangled. Drew Evans makes multimillion-dollar business deals and seduces New York’s most beautiful women with just a smile. So why has he been shuttered in his apartment for seven days, miserable and depressed? He’ll tell you he has the flu, but we all know that’s not really true. When Katherine Brooks is hired as the new associate at Drew’s father’s investment banking firm, every aspect of the dashing playboy’s life is thrown into a tailspin. The professional competition she brings is unnerving, his attraction to her is distracting, his failure to entice her into his bed is exasperating. How can one woman turn a smooth-talking player into a broken, desperate man? By making the one thing he never wanted in life the only thing he can’t live without.

