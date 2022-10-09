Director Todd Field’s first film in over 15 years, the psychological drama TÁR has posted the second-best per-theater average of 2022 on the back of stellar reviews. The film opened in limited release at four locations in New York and Los Angeles this weekend, grossing an estimated $160,000 for a $40,000 per-theater average, behind only Everything Everywhere All at Once, which opened to an excellent $50,000 per-theater average earlier this year.

Starring Cate Blanchett as the fictional Lydia Tár, a legendary conductor/composer burdened by blazing talent and fame, TÁR is already a top contender at next year's Academy Awards. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where Blanchett received the Best Actress award for her performance, and had its North American premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in the same month. It also screened at the New York Film Festival in October. Critics have hailed Blanchett’s performance as one of the best of her already illustrious career. In his rave review, Collider’s own Brian Formo wrote, “In more ways than one, this is her Raging Bull. It’s a metronome of a performance, swinging back and forth from public persona to private persona with only small changes between the two.”

TÁR was the number-one film in three of its four theaters — Lincoln Square, The Angelika, and The Grove. It made $64,000 on Friday, $53,000 on Saturday, and $43,000 on Sunday. Reacting to the strong opening, Focus Features President of Distribution, Lisa Bunnell said:

“The opening results for TÁR are wonderful as we begin to introduce this incredible film led by a tour de force performance from Cate Blanchett to theatrical audiences around the country. Our film’s opening and the overall turn-out for adult minded films this weekend is a promising sign that bodes well for the industry overall as we navigate the fall season.”

Often regarded as one of the best actors of her generation, Blanchett has been nominated seven times at the Academy Awards — winning twice, for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine. She's won three BAFTAs, also from seven nominations. Field broke onto the scene with 2001’s Best Picture nominee In the Bedroom, and followed it up with 2006’s Little Children. He has been tapped to direct the Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese-produced miniseries The Devil in the White City, which recently suffered a major setback.

TÁR also features Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Nina Hoss (A Most Wanted Man), and Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes). Academy Award winner Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) has composed the original score. TÁR is produced by Field via his Standard Film Company, and Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions. The film will expand into 30 new theaters across 10 new markets this coming week. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

