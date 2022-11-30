Editor's Note: The following contains TÁR spoilers.The meticulous and engrossing artistry behind a Cate Blanchett performance, like that in her latest movie TÁR, is no new feat. No matter her role, Cate Blanchett always delivers a masterclass in acting. Blanchett’s latest achievement, playing Lydia Tár in Todd Field’s meditation on the system of power follows the impressive career of musician and conductor extraordinaire and the subsequent downfall that occurs when her crooked antics come to light. Blanchett is garnering massive praise for her portrayal and likely securing an Oscar nod. Still, the appeal towards the film and why it's creating so much discourse is because of the complex character of Lydia Tár herself.

Who Is Lydia Tár?

Incredibly gifted, highly regarded in the classical music world, and one of few EGOT winners, Tár has climbed her way to the top of the ladder. She sits at the apex of a domineering industry and holds immense power and control, so much so that when it comes to Tár, the mere concept of morals, ethics, and empathy are checked at the door. We’ve all become well aware in recent years that people like Lydia Tár exist everywhere, across all industries. Though she is a fictional caricature, she is a reflection of a person in society that is rarely depicted accurately on screen. Only a select number of films have been able to showcase three-dimensional human women who are corrupt and toxic, and TÁR may be the best one yet.

The film opens with Lydia being interviewed at the New Yorker Festival, aptly, all of her career-defining accolades are listed alongside her introduction to the audience. She has already accomplished more than most do in their lifetimes but is still hungry for more and obsessed with the notion of legacy. Now she’s preparing for a paramount live recording of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. She immediately gains the crowd’s respect, on and off screen, by eloquently going into depth about her craft. While explaining the importance of timing and how the conductor acts as a clock, Tár says, “It’s not until I once again decide to raise that hand that time is allowed to continue marching along on her very merry way.” At first, what seems innocent and informative about the art form becomes a haunting metaphor for Lydia’s control of the people around her. Before the truth about her pattern of toxicity unfolds, the character wins the audience over by having unapologetic tenacity.

Early in the film, she goes on a post-woke identity politics rant directed at one of her young Juilliard students who spoke up on Bach’s misogynistic lifestyle. It becomes a meta argument on separating the art from the artist, with Tár putting the art above all. When the student doesn’t budge on their stance, Lydia tells them, “The narcissism of small differences leads to the most boring conformity.” As a viewer, the impact is uncomfortable and somewhat indecipherable. You don’t necessarily have to agree with or like what she’s saying, though some will, but maybe you respect her for having unwavering and articulate beliefs. Either way, it provokes a meaningful inner debate. The movie continues, and one by one, the fortress walls surrounding and protecting Tár come crashing down. We learn that Lydia’s former fellow and mentee, Krista, has taken her own life and left a note detailing the abuse she experienced under her mentorship. She is accused of grooming and forming a transactional sexual relationship with someone who was essentially her student. That sets off the unravelling of Lydia’s personal life and public career, and her ride on the so-called cancellation train begins.

The Women Who Paved the Way for 'TÁR'

From Dirty Harry to Tony Soprano to Deadpool, the antihero archetype has been explored for decades. The appeal of those characters is the juxtaposing nature of how they are crafted. They are the protagonist of their story but don’t follow all the classic conventions of a hero, like having altruistic ideals and a good moral compass. Yet, they remain likeable to the audience. Actresses are seldom given the opportunity to sink their teeth into a well-constructed character that crosses all boundaries to get what they want. Oftentimes women are still portrayed in media in a shoebox of misogynistic stereotypes. There’s the damsel in distress, the boy-crazy man stealer, the trophy wife or the silent enabling wife, the caretaker and more. Alongside those are a crop of faux-feminist characters that could appear to be crafted well but disservice representation just as much as the others— for example, the career-driven girlboss, the kickass superhero, and the queen bee.

Frankly, many moviegoers are still uncomfortable with objectable insolent female characters on screen. Unfortunately, the archaic idea that women should serve the man, stay in their lane, be polite and not make a splash still exists. Because of that void and overall hunger to see authentic depictions, there’s finally been a breakthrough of movies with bonafide female characters showcasing every side of a woman, ugly and all.

Arguably the most popular example is Amy Dunne in Gone Girl, portrayed by Rosamund Pike. Not only is she a scorned woman on a maniacal journey of intricate revenge, but the writing itself also acknowledges the very issue at hand. Her iconic ‘cool girl monologue’ addresses how conforming to the ideal woman men want has exhausted her to the point of no return. Amy Dunne is a labyrinth of a character; she’s a hopeless romantic and a dotting wife, intelligent and sophisticated, sensitive and emotional, resilient and headstrong, unstable and neurotic, hypocritical and manipulative. She’s a walking contradiction who is deeply flawed, and that’s why she’s real. Similar can be said for Pike’s character of Marla Grayson in I Care A Lot or Emma Stone in The Favourite. They both use selfish and violent schemes for personal gain but show just the right amount of humanity to have nuance.

On the same side of a different coin, roles like Charlize Theron in Young Adult or Kirsten Dunst in Melancholia go about being ill-natured in another way. Both characters suffer from intense depression and, because of that, are shrouded in narcissistic tendencies— they are so deep in their own despair that they can’t see how they hurt the people around them. The most compelling thing about all of these characters, including Lydia Tár, is that they don’t exactly fit into the description of an antihero. Yes, they are the main character, have questionable morals, and act purely out of ego, but they are actually rather unlikeable. Everyone seems to love Walter White, but no one is walking out of Tár thinking, ‘Wow! I love her!’ The gender bias in filmmaking and film-viewing becomes abundantly clear when you compare male antiheroes to unlikeable female characters. Ironically fitting, TÁR touches on that topic very intrinsically.

'TÁR' Questions Whether Cancelling the Powerful Really Resonates as a Consequence

During the opening New Yorker interview, Lydia says, “As to the question of gender bias, I really have nothing to complain about.” She doesn’t believe in diluting things down to a label, nor does she feel threatened by her own gender or sexuality. But why would she be when she is already in a position of power where she has total control of everything and everyone in her life? She surpassed the vulnerable state where someone above her could take advantage of her, and now she is the perpetrator of such actions. Once Lydia is outed for her sexual misconduct, inappropriate workplace behaviour, and problematic views, the public tries to knock her off her pedestal. Her book signing brings on protestors with picket signs pleading for justice for Krista. She loses her wife, daughter, job, and peers' respect and ends up shunned to Southeast Asia, where she conducts a video game score to a cosplayer-filled audience. Lydia would liken these circumstances to the public’s newfound reactionary need to cancel someone. She lacks the self-awareness to understand the concept of accountability and consequences.

Blanchett portrays this character as having unabashed confidence and cultivated brevity, making it hard to immediately write her off despite her nefarious behaviour. She does show glimpses of cognizance and humanity, which rounds off the dimension of her character. As a viewer, you go back and forth throughout the runtime; ‘Do I like her? Do I even want to like her? I don’t like her, but I kind of respect her. Do I respect her, or is she just confident?’ The film was built to engage the audience in that inner struggle as it forces us to look at things within ourselves that we usually don’t like to. Maybe what Lydia says or does is what any of us would do if we were too placed in her position of complete control. Going back to what TÁR says about gender, the film proves her point because what happens to the human psyche when given that much power and then stripping it away does not depend on gender.

Lydia Tár, who we learn near the end of the film, was born Linda Tarr, is the kind of person that exists across all industries. In this movie, she is a world-renowned musician but could have easily been a tech CEO, an investment banker, or a high-school principal. Anyone watching this movie can probably identify a Lydia-adjacent person in their own lives or careers. Todd Field crafted a universal type of woman we all know exists but hardly see represented in movies. TÁR proves the very real notion that women can be terrible, too, because they are humans! They are flawed and multi-layered. They can do bad things while simultaneously accomplishing great things. Amy Dunne murdered someone while also pulling off the greatest bait-and-switch in recent cinema. Abigail in The Favourite sabotages and poisons her own cousin while also gaining the respect and trust of Queen Anne. Justine in Melancholia cheats on her husband on her wedding night but then garners power from the world ending and finds peace in her fatal destiny. The reason a film over two hours long, with no action sequences and the monotonous backdrop of the classical music scene, is an immersive and exhilarating experience is because of the unbridled authentic humanity of Lydia Tár.