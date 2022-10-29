Cate Blanchett and her TÁR director Todd Field paid a visit to the Criterion Closet, while they were in town for the New York Film Festival premiere of their acclaimed drama. As with every Criterion Closet video, this one also shows legends letting their inner film nerds run wild, like kids in a candy store.

Blanchett geeked out over Jacques Audiard’s Palme d’Or-winning drama Dheepan, before being judged by Field for not having watched the film adaptation of Truman Capote’s seminal true-crime story In Cold Blood. “I read the book so many times in school,” she said, but Field wasn’t buying that excuse. In turn, Blanchett recommended that Field watch the “docu-fantasia” My Winnipeg. Both of them agreed that the Soviet film Letter Never Sent is a masterpiece, while Field suggested that Ingmar Bergman’s Summer with Monika has “the greatest close-up in film history.” Blanchett and Field walked out with tote bags full of titles such The Ascent, A Man Escaped, Devil in a Blue Dress, in addition to the ones mentioned above. They also snagged box sets of Federico Fellini and Bergman’s films.

TÁR, in which Blanchett stars as a fictional composer/conductor burdened by talent and fame, is currently playing in limited release. It recorded the second-best per-theater average of the year when it debuted at four locations in New York and Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago. The widely acclaimed film is considered an Oscar frontrunner. Collider’s own Brian Formo described TÁR as Blanchett’s Raging Bull in his rave review.

Image Via Focus Features

RELATED: Cate Blanchett and Todd Field Break Down How They Filmed the Incredible Oner in ‘TÁR’

Blanchett is often regarded as one of the finest actors of her generation. In her illustrious career, she has been nominated seven times at the Academy Awards — winning twice, for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine. She is also a three-time BAFTA winner. Field debuted with the Oscar-nominated In the Bedroom in 2001, and followed it up with 2006’s Little Children. This is his first feature film in over 15 years. He had been tapped to helm a series adaptation of the novel The Devil in the White City, but dropped out after star Keanu Reeves’ departure.

TÁR also features Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Nina Hoss (A Most Wanted Man), and Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes). Academy Award winner Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) has composed the original score. TÁR is produced by Field via his Standard Film Company, and Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions.

You can watch the Criterion video below, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: