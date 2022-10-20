Although divisive due to its controversial subject, Todd Field’s take on the world of classical music in TÁR has received the seal of approval from the Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Currently in limited release, the drama stars two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra.

TÁR centers on the unraveling of a public figure as the world-famous maestro is accused of sexual misconduct toward a former protégé. Keeping the truth purposefully murky, it forces its audience to apply their own opinions to the situation. This take has led its audiences into debate on whether the renowned conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic is a villain deserving of the backlash or a victim of cancel culture. Despite this, the film marking Field’s first time directing in 15 years is widely acclaimed as an Oscar hopeful and even received heaps of praise from Yo-Yo Ma, who described it as “provocative and moving” in an exclusive interview with IndieWire.

“Todd has created such a striking film,” the cellist said. “Cate Blanchett’s Lydia Tár demands that we wrestle with two of art’s most difficult questions: what gives art its power and what role does power play in art? Provocative and moving.”

Starting out as a child prodigy, Yo-Yo Ma performed in the presence of Leonard Bernstein when he was only seven years old. Now a 19 time Grammy winner who has recorded more than 90 albums, praise from the well-known cellist is a good sign for the film from the Little Children and In the Bedroom director.

In addition to Ma’s feedback, the nearly three-hour long film has received a wide range of reactions from its reviewers, so far. While other viewers have shared similarly negative reviews, the film is also receiving lots of praise not only for Blanchett’s portrayal of Tár, but also raving over the film overall. After debuting at the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival, TÁR has slowly built up a repertoire of overtly positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the drama is currently sitting at a 94% approval rating from critics as well as a 78% audience score.

Though succeeding in the arthouse world, the film has yet to reach general audiences since TÁR is set be released in even more theaters on October 28.