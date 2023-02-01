The Academy Awards always offer a multitude of snubs to get angry about every year (no Danielle Deadwyler? No Park Chan-wook? No Paul Dano? I could go on), and this year a bunch of them accumulated in the Best Cinematography category. Claudio Miranda’s gravity-defying work for Top Gun: Maverick, Greig Fraser’s noirish cityscapes for The Batman, Hoyte van Hoytema’s spacious desert vistas and stunning day-for-night photography for Nope: not one of them got in. Instead, the Academy nominated two Best Picture contenders in All Quiet in the Western Front and Elvis; two name-check nominations for Roger Deakins (Empire of Light) and Darius Khondji (Bardo); and…TÁR?

Yes, TÁR, Todd Field’s psychological drama about the downfall of a classical music legend played by Cate Blanchett. While Florian Hoffmeister’s cinematography has received praise, much like virtually every other aspect of the film, it’s a lot more subtle and muted than the work typically awarded by the Academy. Eyebrows were raised, and some even went so far as to suggest that it didn’t deserve to be nominated. These people are, of course, wrong - and here’s why.

Cinematography Is More Than One Perfect Shot

Generally speaking, audiences only notice a film’s craft if it’s big and flashy, and the Oscars dole out awards accordingly. Best Costume Design goes to period pieces with grand, opulent dresses; Best Sound goes to big-budget action movies with lots of explosions; Best Editing goes to anything that makes the audience take notice of the editing, regardless of its quality (cough, Bohemian Rhapsody, unsubtle cough.) There are, of course, exceptions - take the visual effects of Ex Machina, which were a good deal more subtle (and less expensive) than competitors such as The Martian and Star Wars: The Force Awakens - but on the whole, it’s a difficult pattern to bet against.

The same goes for cinematography. Intricate camera movement, bravura long takes, bold color palettes, fussily symmetric shot composition, and panoramic landscape shots: these are some of the things that will get you recognized, by the Academy or One Perfect Shot or posters on Reddit, as Good Cinematography. Certainly, these elements can make for good cinematography, and it’s probably easier to talk about it like that than to go too deep into technical jargon, but it’s still a rather surface-level way to approach the art. Cinematography is about more than just neon lights or nice-looking sunsets: it’s about developing an atmosphere and telling a story.

And so we come back to TÁR, whose cinematography is decidedly not flashy. It has plenty of long takes, but they’re more patient and observational than showy or virtuosic. Its color palette is a stark, crisp array of beiges and grays. It’s not the sort of film where any given frame would make for a neat screensaver. But it establishes an atmosphere, it tells a story, and, yes, it provides some seriously striking images, too.

Image via Focus Features

'TÁR's Cinematography Makes Its World Feel Real

Anyone who googled “Lydia Tár real person” after watching the movie will tell you that one of TÁR’s greatest assets is its verisimilitude. Every detail, from Lydia’s tailor (Egon Brandstetter, a real-life tailor to star conductors) to her interview with Adam Gopnik (complete with polite laughter from the well-heeled audience) to her Wikipedia page (where you can see how she won her EGOT if you pause just right), is put in exactly its right place to convince you that this is a real person, as well-established as Leonard Bernstein. That’s reflected in the cinematography: in an interview with Awards Watch, Hoffmeister said that “the authenticity of [this] space was paramount for the visual language,” and that bears out in every scene.

The interview with Gopnik, filmed in long takes as though the camera was sitting in the front row; the Juilliard scene, which steadily tracks Lydia as she imposes her will upon a gray, cavernous lecture hall; the various well-appointed offices and power lunches. Every bit of it feels real, and the audience absorbs the heady prestige as well as the suffocating stuffiness. With film being a collaborative medium, credit should also go to the production designer (Marco Bittner Rosser) and the costume designer (Bina Daigeler) for fleshing out the world, to say nothing of Field himself. But Hoffmeister’s ability to capture what’s beautiful and impressive about the classical music world, as well as its dreadful airlessness, is commendable.

'TÁR's Framing Helps to Tell the Story

Just as important as what we’re seeing is how we’re seeing it; this is another tenet that TÁR knows well. Telling the story of a world-famous conductor who is also a manipulative narcissist, TÁR lets its main character dominate the movie, allowing its entire universe to revolve around her - at least for a while. Consider the Juilliard scene again. It begins with Lydia sitting down with a BIPOC, pangender student composer named Max (Zethphan Smith-Gneist), who admits that they don’t care much for a classical canon that centers on philandering white men like Bach. The camera follows Lydia as she stands on the stage in front of the class, flanked by orchestra members like armed guards, and delivers a charismatic monologue dismissing Max’s entire worldview. When Max enters the frame again, it’s only because she allows it, inviting them over to the piano for a demonstration. It goes well for a while, but when they once again reject the canon Lydia stands up and starts to wander around the lecture hall, growing more and more condescending towards Max’s belief system. By the time Max has enough and storms out of the hall, they’re all the way in the background: a distant, insignificant dwarf planet knocked out of orbit from Lydia’s mighty sun.

Image Via Focus Features

Eventually, however, that command deteriorates, illustrated best when it comes to Lydia and her wife (and first violin) Sharon (Nina Hoss). The first scene they share together contains a long embrace and a slow dance to a jazz record, framed with Lydia’s back to the camera and Sharon’s head resting on her shoulder: she’s being given a moment in the spotlight, but the body of her ultra-powerful wife is always present, and always at risk of eclipsing her. In the orchestra, Sharon’s position as concertmistress means that she is often right in frame with Lydia as she conducts, a constant presence that can be both soothing and rattling as she passes judgment and reacts to her wife’s obvious affection for the new cellist (Sophie Kauer). Eventually, Lydia’s indiscretions become impossible to ignore, and Sharon picks her daughter up from school - and takes her away from Lydia over her feeble protests. This is viewed from a distance, framed by the window of Lydia’s parked Porsche: a symbol of luxury, and our vantage point of a family dissolution no amount of money can fix.

'TÁR' Has Its Share of Iconic, Unforgettable Images

As subtle as the cinematography is in this film, there are several straight-up iconic images, too. Lydia viewed from the side, clenching her fist to her forehead mid-conducting as though in the middle of an interpretive dance; Lydia shuffling barefoot into the frame, belting out an off-key dirge with a manic grin while playing the accordion; Lydia emerging from the backstage shadows as she marches towards her podium, her face contorted with rage. But perhaps the most striking image is the one on the poster, featured in every trailer: Lydia viewed from below, her head thrown back, arms spread wide as though parting the Red Sea. It’s Lydia in her element, Lydia as the world sees her, Lydia as she’d like to see herself. She’s all-powerful, almost godlike; it’s the image of her that the movie spends the rest of its runtime chipping away at until only the person remains.