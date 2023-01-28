Todd Field's Tár, his first film since 2006's Little Children, is an exercise in power. Read either as an exploration of cancel culture or of those who oppose it, the film is expansive beyond questions of cultural criticism alone. When an audience commits to Tár, they commit to watching a very slow fall from grace. There is one early scene, however, which captures the essence of the film in one long, impressive shot and — tells us everything we need to know about where our main character will end up.

Who Is Lydia Tár?

Through gray boardrooms and Berlin restaurants, we follow Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), one of the world's foremost female conductors, as she prepares for the crown jewel of her career: A live performance of Mahler's fifth symphony. (Mahler was famously never content with its completion.) As the primary conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, she hardly seems to need it — the world is already enamored with her. In fact, when we first meet the famous maestro, she's backstage, waiting to be interviewed by real-life New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik. ("If you're here, then you already know who she is," Gopnik says excitedly. "And that is one of the most important musical figures of our time.")

Lydia fashions herself after her musical heroes, even recreating the cover of Mahler's fifth for her own press materials. She is one of only 15 EGOTs. (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony.) Slowly, though, cracks begin to show in her foundation. Who is the red-haired young woman watching from the back of the auditorium? What is that strange ticking noise in the dead of night? Old secrets and misdeeds come back to haunt Lydia — the chickens coming back to roost — and to threaten her self-made mythology. By the time we get to know the real conductor, we're all too aware of her flaws. But before we get to her downfall, we must see Lydia Tár in her natural state.

That Oner

Much is made of time in Tár. In her New Yorker interview, Lydia explains to Gopnik that, as the conductor, she keeps the time. Deciding when to stop, when to start, when to slow down — these are all elements that she can control to influence the creative outcome of the piece. Perhaps it's all the more intentional, then, that one of the film's best moments is shot in one take. In it, Tár is teaching a class at Juilliard, the acclaimed New York performing arts college. The moment is presented as a minor one for Lydia — a chance to show off in front of aspiring newbies to the field — and yet we get the sense that something major is about to go down. She watches as a conducting student named Max (Zethphan Smith-Gneist) presents a piece by a contemporary Icelandic composer, fashioned to evoke the landscapes of her homeland. In contrast to Lydia's library, the sound is atmospheric and amorphous, and she sharply pushes back, immediately hostile. ("Well, I can see why you would choose to conduct a piece like this. Must be a familiar pleasure in presiding over a bed of strings that behave as if they're tuning.")

Already, we're primed for blood to be drawn, and what begins as a conversation about music quickly spins into an argument on identity. "I'm not really into Bach," Max says hesitantly. Lydia can't believe it. "Honestly, as a BIPOC, pangender person, I would say Bach's misogynistic life makes it kind of impossible for me to take his music seriously." Lydia's frustrated, dismissive response erases any hope we had for a normal session. The shot's rigid, slow adherence to normal time enhances the tension that begins to creep into the edges of this relentless scene. Unable to look away, we're glued to the discomfort slowly spreading through the sterile classroom. Max's leg begins to shake nervously even as he laughs along to Lydia's brash attempts at humor. His jaw works. We begin to realize that, while Lydia doesn't see it, her demeanor has shifted from congenial to threatening. She pops her fist toward Max's face to make a point. She grabs his leg to stop it from shaking.

Eventually, it's laid bare: Lydia is a lesbian. She has learned to like Bach through her hesitancies. Why shouldn't Max be forced to do the same? (If she has struggled, why shouldn't others?) By the time the student walks out of the classroom, Lydia's made clear her objection. "But you see, the problem with enrolling yourself as an ultrasonic epistemic dissident is that if Bach's talent can be reduced to his gender, birth country, religion, sexuality, and so on," she tells Max, her tone darkening, "Then so can yours." Her belief that the conductor must become a vessel — that they must erase their sense of self in order to do the music justice — is in opposition to Max's evaluation of art by both its product and backstory. Taut and pulse-raising, this scene is emblematic of something larger: Lydia's ignorance — possibly willful — of her own power and its ability to hurt others.

The Scene is a Microcosm

Image via Focus Features

It's only later in the film that we see the ramifications of Lydia's classroom outburst. An edited cellphone video cuts together all her most choice moments, panning to reaction shots from students. Her words, she insists to a cold room full of representatives and business associates, have been taken out of context. But have they been? After all, we were there. No matter in what context she said an offensive term, for example, it was still uttered. The scene's lack of editing ensures that the audience knows exactly what was said in its exact context. It is now impossible to evaluate the scene in a swayed manner: What we take from it, as well as who we side with, says a lot about ourselves.

In this way, the one-shot scene acts as a microcosm — both of the film and of our current cultural embattlements. Perhaps Lydia herself explains her viewpoint best: "You gotta sublimate yourself, your ego, and yes, your identity. You must in fact stand in front of the public and God and obliterate yourself." By the end of Todd Field's Tár, we will understand exactly what she means.