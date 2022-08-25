Focus Features released the trailer for TÁR, an upcoming arthouse drama starring two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett (Don’t Look Up). The story centers around Lydia Tár, a fictional composer who, in the movie, is highly renowned across the planet as she became the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. With a high bar established for herself, Tár leaps into a surreal creative process in order to compose her next masterpiece. The movie is set to have early screenings in the Venice and New York Film Festivals before debuting in theaters in early October.

If the trailer is any indication, TÁR won’t follow our conventional structure of storytelling. The footage hints at basic biopic elements, but since the title character is entirely fictional, TÁR quickly takes on more subversive paths and hard to interpret scenes. They range from abstract, science fiction-like scenarios to black and white sections, an inspiring travelogue, a narration with a weird rhythm, and some moments which are downright delirious. Blanchett's character suggests during the narration that "time stops", and it looks like it will at some point.

Of course, we will be able to make sense of it all – or at least a portion of it – when the movie premieres and the story becomes clearer, because now details are being kept under wraps, and we only got the general outline: That the main character is searching for inspiration. At the same time, when you consider that Blanchett plays an extraordinary conductor, it’s safe to assume that the movie will probably take a deep dive into her mind and creative process, which could explain much of what appears in the trailer.

Image via Focus Features

TÁR is a highly-anticipated project from three-time Academy Award nominee Todd Field. The filmmaker wrote and directed a film for the last time in 2006 – Little Children, starring Kate Winslet and Patrick Wilson. The acclaimed director is apparently compensating us for the 16-year hiatus: TÁR has a whopping 158-minute runtime, which should make for an exciting ride if it delivers on the trailer’s promises.

Aside from Blanchett, the cast of TÁR also features Nina Hoss (A Most Wanted Man), Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Mark Strong (Shazam!), Julian Glover (Game of Thrones), Allan Corduner (Defiance), Sydney Lemmon (Fear the Walking Dead), and Vincent Riotta (House of Gucci).

TÁR premieres in theaters on October 7. You can watch the trailer below: