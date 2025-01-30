Spoilers ahead for The Flip Off Season 1, Episode 1: "The Breakup"When Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack first rose to prominence on Flip or Flop, they became the pinnacle of the home-flipping universe.During their time as HGTV stars, Tarek and Christina’s lives were laid bare for the public to see. Fans couldn’t get enough of them, and their support even helped save Tarek’s life. But with all the highs of fame come some undeniable lows.

Tarek and Christina's shocking divorce took the HGTV world by surprise. The parents of two incredible children, fans didn't think it was possible to see the favorite couple split up. With time, more insight has shed light on the behind-the-scenes reasons for their separation. While Tarek's memoir, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress—in Real Estate, Business and Life," revealed some fascinating information, it was their intimate heart-to-heart on The Flip Off that helped bring closure to a difficult time in both their lives.

The Truth Behind the Separation