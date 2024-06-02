The Big Picture Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall will reunite for a new show, The Flip Off, with their new spouses, set to air in 2025.

The couple rose to fame on Flip or Flop, but they had problems that weren't shown on the show.

Despite divorce, Tarek and Christina maintained a professional relationship, building new families separately.

HGTV fans love their shows! And what keeps fans coming back are the personalities that lead the programs. One of the biggest pairs that led the HGTV flipping revolution were Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall. While the show presented them as a wonderfully loving married couple, behind the scenes, there was a lot more than met the eye.

After a few years after the end of Flip or Flop, Tarek and Christina are about to be reunited on television with their new show, The Flip Off. Airing in early 2025, The Flip Off brings together Tarek and Christina alongside their new spouses, Heather Rae El Moussa and Joshua Hall respectively. The show will watch as the two couples find, buy, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain. Oh, and bragging rights. What divorced couple wouldn't want to claim to be the winner in the end? While they are still in one another's lives as co-parents, their relationship has had a unique journey over the years. The timeline of their relationship truly defines how these two have gotten to where they are now.

Life Before 'Flip or Flop' for Tarek and Christina

The story of Tarek and Christina began all the way back in 2005. They met while working as real estate agents at Prudential in California. Both in their 20s, their friendship soon blossomed into romance when Tarek officially became single. About a year following the start of their relationship, they moved in together while still working together. The pair tied the knot in May 2009 at a beautiful wedding in Coronado Island in San Diego, California. With love and marriage checked off, next came a baby. On September 22, 2010, Tarek and Christina welcomed their first child, Taylor.

During the housing market crash in 2008, Christina and Tarek changed courses and began using their skills to flip houses. As a means to survive, they managed to come up with an idea to film their process and hope a new opportunity would arise. After filming an audition pilot, they sent it to HGTV, where it was picked up for series. Tarek and Christina first officially came to prominence on screen when Flip or Flop made its big debut on HGTV in 2013. The series would jumpstart a trend of shows featuring married couples buying and flipping houses. The premise was quite simple: Tarek would find the intended home that they would flip with Christina focusing on the design of the home. The series predominantly focused on properties in Southern California.

An HGTV Fan Made a Major Discovery About Tarek El Moussa

As HGTV's top tier personalities, fans could not get enough of Tarek and Christina. Like the majority of the network's programming, the focus was on the subject, as the hosts would typically share the positive elements of their personal lives. For Tarek and Christina, fans were given a glimpse of their lives, balancing work and parenting. But their lives would experience a major discovery thanks to a devoted fan.

While watching a marathon of Flip or Flop, Ryan Read, a registered nurse, noticed a lump on Tarek's neck. She notified the production company of her concerns and advised Tarek to get the large nodule on his thyroid checked out. In June 2013, Tarek was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Tarek's thyroid was completely removed, but the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. Only revealed in 2017, Tarek also happened to be diagnosed with testicular cancer. His battles with cancer didn't stop the couple from slowing down, both professionally and as a family. The couple announced they were expecting another child, but this pregnancy did not come easy for Christina. She revealed that she experienced two unsuccessful in vitro fertilization tries. Through that process, she experienced a miscarriage. Joyfully, they welcomed their second child, Brayden, on August 20, 2015.

Tarek and Christina's Big Separation Changed It All

Fans of the El Moussas were thrown into a world of shock when the couple revealed that their marriage was over. Tarek and Christina announced their separation in 2016, following seven years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2018. But it wouldn't be for many years before the truth was revealed. Following an incident involving Tarek, a gun, and a call to the police, the couple felt it was time to part ways. Christina feared for Tarek's life as he was experiencing some mental health issues, but Tarek maintains he was never suicidal.

Despite the separation, the former couple continued to film Flip or Flop together. They additionally stayed on together producing Chi-Town Flip, a series that followed a husband and wife team comprised of Bryan and Maira Segal who flipped houses in the Windy City. Despite their name attached to the program, it didn't attract the same success as their show did. Instead, fans were closely tracking how Flip or Flop would fare now that the couple were divorced. They maintained a civil and jovial demeanor, keeping things professional, just as they did when they first began to date. At the end of the day, the pair knew the importance of this show to their career and their lives, and it wasn't worth throwing away.

Tarek and Christina Started To Build New Relationships

Both Tarek and Christina were able to move from one another, finding love and building new families separate from one another. In 2018, after the divorce was finalized, Christina married British TV presenter Ant Anstead. Only a few months later, the newlyweds were expecting a child together. Their son, Hudson, was born on September 6, 2019. Sadly, a year later, the couple split. For Tarek, he found a new blonde in his life, tying the knot with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in 2021, a year after they met. It didn't take eagle-eyed fans to see the similarities between the two women.

As much as Flip or Flop wanted to display a perfect working relationship, the exes did find some difficulties around one another. While on set for Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa went on a verbal tirade against Christina as he compared her to a lesser version of his wife, Heather, and claimed he made Christina, who he referred to as a "washed-up loser." Despite being remorseful for his actions, this moment proved that outside of work and co-parenting, the pair were not friends — they were in fact ex-spouses. Perhaps it was the catalyst, but Flip or Flop was no longer the show that Tarek and Christina created. Christina revealed that it was just too intimate for the pair to work together. They were both grateful for the opportunity, but all good things must come to an end.

The Couples Will Reunite for 'The Flip Off'

For Tarek and Christina, they were able to create a niche for themselves as individuals on screen. Aside from their big wedding show, Tarek premiered two shows, Tarek's Flip Side and The Flipping El Moussas. Meanwhile, Christina returned as a solo presenter with Christina on the Coast. With their names already a staple to HGTV viewers, fans didn't quite mind seeing them off on their own with their own projects because they still got their weekly dose of Tarek and Christina.

While a romance with Ant Anstead didn't work, a new budding love formed with Joshua Hall, another real estate agent. They secretly tied the knot in 2022, a year following her own divorce. For Tarek and Heather, they welcomed a son together, Tristan, who was born on January 31, 2023. Tarek and Christina are co-parents and, with new spouses in the picture, not everything is going to go well. Such is the case when Christina and Heather allegedly got into a verbal spat at Tarek and Christina's son's soccer game. According to the reports, the men also got into it and Brayden's soccer coach had to break up Tarek and Josh. Thankfully, the exes were able to come together and set aside their differences when Brayden underwent emergency surgery.

Throughout the highs and lows of their rocky relationship, there is always something that brings Tarek and Christina together. Fans are eager and anxious for their new endeavor, The Flip Off, which will feature the two couples letting off some steam for the sake of television. All four of the personalities teased the project with an Instagram post poking fun of the similarities between the two women. It should be expected there will be much more of this hype before the show officially premieres early next year. Reality television has been beloved as a genre because of the mess that gets made. While HGTV doesn't always showcase that on screen, the off-camera drama over the years between Christina and Tarek has satisfied the needs of the fans. Let's see if this time it seeps on screen!

All episodes of Flip or Flop are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

