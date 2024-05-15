The Big Picture Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall share friendly moments despite divorce.

Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Hall became household names with their series Flip or Flop. The couple didn't work out and divorced in 2018 but it seems like the two still have a good relationship with each other. At least, that's what their new video they posted on social media says. Hall, who bares a striking resemblance to El Moussa's new wife, fellow reality star from Selling Sunset, Heather Rae El Moussa, posed next to her and the two made jokes about how much alike they are.

Wearing matching black tops with jeans and their blonde hair styled similarly, the two started the video with Rae El Moussa saying “Hi I’m Christina,” and then Hall responding by saying "I'm Heather!" Then, Rae El Moussa responds by saying “Wait no, that’s not right.” Then, Hall and Rae El Moussa twist their hair around before Hall shrugs and says “Must be all that bleach.” The camera then pans to El Moussa who says “Well, I guess it is confusing."

With the caption, "I guess you’re not the only ones confused," which the trio all shared, fans on social media had a field day trying to figure out if they should love that Rae El Moussa and Hall realized they look alike or if they should be uncomfortable with it, one writing “I’m so uncomfortable and proud of you all at the same time! 😂😅🤣 Great sense of humor from everyone!"

It Took a Long Time For Tarek El Moussa, His New Wife, and His Ex to Find Peace

Co-parenting hasn't been the smoothest for the three and Rae El Moussa said back in 2022 in an interview on The New Rules that she felt second place to Hall. "I haven't talked about this much because I'm a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second," Rae El Moussa said at the time.

She went on to say that it was a lot of her own feelings and not necessarily anything the pair did. "No one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other has such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love — and it was a very public divorce and you're coming into it. You fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex. For me, I did.” Now, it seems like things have changed for the better with the three making jokes with each other and it is nice to see.

