There's tension on the set of The Flip Off. But it's not what it seems. Earlier this year, HGTV fans were given a special treat when they announced The Flip Off. Originally set to watch exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack compete against one another with their spouses, the reality competition series has taken a shift following the separation of Haack and Josh Hall. Now with a main cast of three, Tarek El Moussa has admitted that there is one thing that causes tension on set.

Speaking to Fox Digital News, Tarek El Moussa spilled this revelation. "The only time there's tension is when she realizes she's losing," El Moussa said of Haack. "Outside of that, things are pretty good." Spoiler alert! Suffice to say, there is a lot of fun being had while filming their upcoming series.

Tarkek El Moussa, Heather El Moussa, and Christina Haack Have Come a Long Way

Close

In the interview, Heather El Moussa noted, "I feel like we've all come a long way. We've been together 5½ years, married almost three. And everyone's in a really good place right now. And we're just having a really good time filming the show and competing against each other." It's been clear, thanks to all of the teaser social media videos, that the cast is quite competitive. They are having fun but they want to win. Heather El Moussa nailed it on the head as to why fans are eager to see their upcoming series. "I think people are very excited about The Flip Off because, obviously, you have exes working together again after they were on Flip or Flop for so long," Heather said. "It's been like a fun, friendly competition."

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have been no strangers to headlines over the years. The former couple had a very public separation and divorce. They both moved on, while still co-parenting their two kids. Now, they are celebrating their blended family. Tarek El Moussa married Heather El Moussa in 2021 and have a child together. They also star in their own home renovation show, The Flipping El Moussas. Christina Haack married Ant Anstead in 2018, having a child together. They divorced in 2021. Just a year later, she wed Josh Hall. The pair are now estranged, and Hall is no longer a part of The Flip Off as originally anticipated.

The Flipping El Moussas Follows couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa during their personal and professional journey of newlyweds and real estate experts. Release Date March 2, 2023 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Heather El Moussa , Heather Rae Young Main Genre Documentary Seasons 2

