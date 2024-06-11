The Big Picture A viral video for The Flip Off featuring Heather and Tarek El Moussa sparks debate among fans about whether it's comedic or disrespectful.

The Flip Off isn't even ready for air, and yet its viral blitz has continued to make headlines. The latest divisive video comes at the hands of Tareek and Heather El Moussa. In the new viral video, the former Selling Sunset star jokingly throws her husband in the trash. The online stir has caused some to call it violent and disrespectful, while others see it simply as comedy.

Following the end of their marriage and their hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall have moved on with their lives and careers with new shows and new partners. But despite leading separate lives, the ex-spouses will be reunited on screen in 2025 for The Flip Off. The series follows Tarek and Heather El Moussa battling Christina and Joshua Hall as the couples find, flip, and sell a home for the largest profit — and, of course, bragging rights. With the announcement of the program exciting fans, the two couples have been teasing the show by wooing HGTV-lovers with Instagram Reels poking fun at their various relationships.

Did Tarek and Heather Take It Too Far?

In the new controversial video, Heather is seen putting her husband, Tarek, in a garbage bag and then tossing him in the garbage. The video is accompanied by JoJo's song "Leave (Get Out)" with the text, "when your husband tells you we're filming a show with his ex-wife." The caption of the post reads, "Stepping into drama, while taking out the trash." What is meant to be a comedic sketch, like many of the previous ones, has been considered to have crossed the line by some. As some followers believed it wasn't funny and violent, both Heather and Tarek have responded. With some fans coming to their defense highlighting dark humor to be hilarious, Tarek commented with, "in this case it's a husband and a wife playing." Heather, meanwhile, has stated, "take a break. Calm yourself. My husband is in on the joke." Heather and Tarek are defensive over the backlash over this video, but they are not letting it bother them.

To tease the upcoming season, Tarek and his wife and ex-wife have leaned into the commentary from the fans. One video featured both women wearing the same outfit and saying the wrong name, while another featured Tarek handing a coffee to the wrong woman, believing it was his wife, Heather. The joke of Tarek having a type has been at the heart of the videos. For the most part, everyone involved believes it's all in good fun, but if their fans are not entirely on board, it may be time to shift directions. But as they say, all press is good press!

