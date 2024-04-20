The Big Picture Target will not stop selling physical media despite earlier rumors.

The retailer will carry big titles in store, while offering a larger selection online.

The move comes as many retailers shift away from physical media sales, in a digital-only landscape.

Target made headlines earlier this week as it was reportedly abandoning physical media for good. That was just a rumor at the time, but now Target has officially come out to make every physical media fan's weekend. The big chain isn’t getting out of the movie game, they’re just going to continue to downsize. This update comes courtesy of IGN, who reached out to an official Target Spokesperson who stated they would be, “transitioning the limited assortment of DVDs”, carried in stores.

They would continue on saying, "Based on our guests' shopping patterns and broader industry trends, we're transitioning the limited assortment of DVDs we carry in our stores to Target.com, where guests will continue to find thousands of titles." They finished by stating,"Moving forward, we'll offer select DVDs in stores when they are newly released or during key times throughout the year when they are more popular, like for gift giving during the holidays." The biggest takeaway from this news is that Target will continue to sell online. This is much different than the original report and a different approach to what Best Buy did at the beginning of the year. The latter both abandoned physical media, movies and games, in-stores and online. Another clarification is that this move will only affect movies and TV shows. Target will continue to sell games, vinyl, and books as normal.

Physical Media Fans Can Exhale

Close

Lately, it has felt like being a movie collector was a losing battle. Best Buy has completely left the scene, Disney shut down their Movie Club and stopped selling physical media in Australia, and the rise of streaming has put into question their entire existence in recent years. However, at the same time, places like Walmart and online retailers like Kino Lorber have been keeping physical media alive. After a week when it looked bleak for Target, it's nice that the major retailer is keeping one foot in the physical media scene. Especially where online is concerned. It’s a small victory for now.

Target has been the home to exclusive versions of movies for years, like Best Buy and Walmart. It’ll be interesting to see if that continues in their updated movie line up and what titles they’ll carry. Major films like Dune: Part Two and Furiosa are going to be a given, while the smaller releases and TV shows will get cut from their store shelves, and remain online-only.