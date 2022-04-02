The play Cock in London has had a rough go of it, and now star Taron Egerton is leaving the production for personal reasons. Egerton, too, has had his share of troubles since the show began back in March. The actor fainted before the end of the first preview, and then tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of the month. With just a 12-week run, it isn't too surprising Egerton is leaving given his COVID diagnosis, but it is upsetting for him and those who were hoping to see him during his West End run.

The role of M is being taken over by Egerton's understudy Joel Harper-Jackson, and he will star opposite Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as John along with Jade Anouka as W and Phil Daniels as F. According to a tweet released by the official Twitter account for the show, the cast shared their support for Harper-Jackson taking on the role.

"Joel is an immense talent and we couldn't be luckier to have him on board. I am proud to continue sharing the stage with him," Bailey said in the statement. Director Marianne Elliot added, "Joel is an absolute hero. He is a brilliant and gifted actor and stepped into the role at extremely short notice. Audiences have been standing and cheering and so am I."

According to the Ambassador's Theatre, the synopsis of Cock is as follows:

"The Cock play centres around John, a gay man who is in a loving relationship with his boyfriend, M. After seven years living together, the pair take a break, but little does John know it’ll change his identity forever. One morning, John meets a woman, named W, and John begins seeing someone of the opposite sex. Torn between his longterm boyfriend and his new female lover, John’s love life is conflicted. Can he escape the entanglement? Or will the battle of the sexes be redefined?"

The play, which was written by Mike Bartlett, originally premiered in 2009 at the Royal Court theater starring Ben Whishaw, Andrew Scott, and Katherine Parkinson, so its return to the stage in its West End premiere is quite a big deal. From what the cast and production team has said, Harper-Jackson is brilliant in the role and a great choice to take over for Egerton. We hope nothing for the best for Egerton, and wish him a speedy recover from COVID. Cock, with Bailey, Anouka, Daniels, and now Harper-Jackson, runs until June 4, 2022.

