Taron Egerton continues to show his versatility as an actor. Following his career-best turn in Apple TV+'s acclaimed crime mini-series Black Bird, Egerton is teaming with the streamer again, this time for a movie. Tetris looks like a clever and fun biopic that takes a different approach to its real-life story, benefitting from Egerton's undeniable charm.

Throughout his short but meaningful career, Egerton has displayed his range and charisma, starring in action flicks, comedies, dramas, and musicals. The Welsh actor has many acclaimed movies and shows in his resumé, including a few with high ratings on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Legend' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%

Tom Hardy stars as the infamous Kray twins — Ronnie and Reggie — in Brian Helgeland's 2015 crime biopic Legend. The film chronicles the twins' rise and downfall in 1960s London, dealing with their criminal activities and chaotic personal lives. Egerton plays Edward "Mad Teddy" Smith, one of Ronnie's associates with whom he is rumored to have had romantic affairs.

Legend is mainly a showcase for Tom Hardy, with the English actor delivering an intense performance that enhances the already over-the-top film. Egerton also plays up Teddy's unstable persona with a suitably disorderly performance that makes for a good companion to Hardy. Legend received mixed-to-positive reviews, with critics praising Hardy but criticizing the film's lack of accuracy and uneven tone.

9 'Sing' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Illumination's jukebox musical movieSing stars Matthew McConaughey as the voice of Buster Moon, a koala who puts on an ambitious singing show to prevent his struggling theater from closing. Egerton voices Johnny, a teenage gorilla who dreams of being a crooner but whose father forces him to follow in the family's criminal footsteps.

Featuring covers of many Top-40 hits and with an impressive voice cast, Sing is a musical delight. Egerton's portrayal of Johnny and rendition of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" received acclaim, as did the film's other voice actors, animation, and humor. Sing was also a critical success, receiving a sequel five years later.

8 'Sing 2' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Egerton reprised his role as Johnny in Sing 2. The film follows Moon and his gang of performers traveling to Redshore City to mount an ambitious show for the evil Jimmy Crystal. Things quickly get complicated when Moon commits to include a legendary singer in the show.

Egerton's Johnny plays more of a supporting role amid a growing cast but still gets a storyline of his own and a memorable solo to Coldplay's "A Sky Full of Stars." Sing 2 received positive reviews from critics, who considered it less cohesive than its predecessor but praised its music, voice cast, and animation.

7 'Watership Down' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

The 2018 CGI animated series Watership Down is the most recent adaptation of Richard Adams' beloved 1972 eponymous novel. The story follows a band of rabbits who set out to find a new home after men invade their habitat. The series has an all-star cast, including James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Ben Kingsley, and Olivia Colman. Egerton voices El-Ahrairah, a mythical rabbit prince who once led and protected the rabbits.

Watership Down received mostly positive reviews. The large ensemble earned rave reviews, with most reviewers considering it the series' highlight. However, its adaptation of the source material attracted criticism, as did the computer-animated characters, who many considered distant and emotionless.

6 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Academy Award winner Colin Firth leads a large ensemble, including Egerton, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Strong, and Michael Caine,in Matthew Vaughn's 2014 spy action comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service. The plot centers on Egerton's Eggsy, a young man who becomes enrolled in the Kingsman program, a secret spy organization, just as they face a billionaire megalomaniac who wants to wipe out most of humanity.

Kingsman was Egerton's breakthrough role. The movie received positive reviews, with praise for Egerton and Firth's performances and the film's subversive and humorous approach to the spy genre. Kingsman's jaw-dropping action sequences were also acclaimed, although its gruesome violence attracted some criticism.

5 'Eddie The Eagle' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

Egerton followed Kingsman's success with the sports comedy Eddie the Eagle, co-starring Hugh Jackman. The movie chronicles the title character's journey to becoming the first British competitor to represent the UK in Olympic ski jumping since 1928.

Although the title character loses in this particular sports movie, it remains charming and entertaining, mostly thanks to Egerton and Jackman's performances. Eddie the Eagle received positive reviews, with praise for its leading duo and heartwarming, lighthearted approach to its real-life subject.

4 'Testament of Youth' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

2014 was truly Egerton's breakthrough year. The actor played a major supporting role in the anti-war drama Testament of Youth, based on Vera Brittain's eponymous memoir. Set during World War I, the film follows Brittain as she abandons her studies at Oxford to become a volunteer nurse while her brother, lover, and best friend fight in the war. Egerton plays Edward, Vera's young and spirited brother, who dies in battle.

Testament of Youth received praise for Alicia Vikander's performance as Vera. The film's production values, supporting performances, and strong pacifist message was also lauded, with critics considering it a faithful adaptation of Brittain's seminal novel and one of the best anti-war movies.

3 'Rocketman' (2019)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Dexter Fletcher's Rocketman is a jukebox musical biopic chronicling the early career and success of Elton John. Egerton delivers his best performance to date as the British musician, leading a supporting cast including Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

RELATED: 15 Of The All-Time Unique Musicals

Rocketman received critical acclaim. Egerton earned rave reviews for his performance and received numerous nominations, winning the Golden Globe for his portrayal. His subsequent snub at the Oscar was widely criticized at the time and today remains among the most egregious mistakes the Academy has made in recent years.

2 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

A prequel to Jim Henson's seminal 1982 dark fantasy movie The Dark Crystal, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a fascinating expansion of the original's lore. The plot centers on three Gelflings — Rian, Brea, and Deet — who start an uprising against their rulers, the Skeksis. Egerton voices Rian, opposite Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea and Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet.

Age of Resistancereceived acclaim from critics, who considered it a valuable enrichment of the original film's legacy. The series earned acclaim for its message, voice cast, themes, and wide appeal for fans of the original and newcomers to the franchise.

1 'Black Bird' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Apple TV+'s true crime mini-series Black Bird stars Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, and the late Ray Liotta. Based on James Keen's autobiographical novel, the plot centers on Jimmy, a con man who receives a shortened sentence in exchange for extracting a confession out of presumed serial killer Larry Hall. Egerton stars as Jimmy, with Hauser as Hall.

Black Bird received universal acclaim and is considered among television's best and most gripping true crime series. Major acclaim went to Egerton and Hauser's performances, the show's tone, writing, directing, and production. Egerton and Hauser earned several nominations for their performances, with the latter winning the Golden Globe.

