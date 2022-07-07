With Dennis Lehane’s (Mystic River, Gone Baby Gone) Black Bird starting to stream on Apple TV+ tomorrow, I recently spoke with Taron Egerton about making the fantastic new series. Inspired by the true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by authors James Keene and Hillel Levin, Black Bird follows a convicted felon (Egerton) who is given the chance to reduce his 10-year sentence by entering a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriending a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser). If he can manage to find out where the bodies are buried, he can have his sentence commuted. But if anything happens in the maximum-security prison, he’s on his own. Black Bird also stars Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear, and a phenomenal Ray Liotta, who plays Egerton’s father.

During the interview, Egerton talked about what drew him to the material, why he loved Dennis Lehane’s writing, what it was like working with Ray Liotta and watching his performance up close, his interest in directing, and what he’s excited for audiences to see in the series.

Check out what Egerton had to say in the player above, or you can read our conversation below.

COLLIDER: Congrats on this series, it's so good.

TARON EGERTON: Thank you.

Before I get into that, I do like to throw a few curve balls at the beginning.

EGERTON: I love a curve ball.

It's painless, I promise. If someone has actually never seen anything you've done before, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

EGERTON: Ah, that's a real curve ball. I suppose I feel that it would actually be either Rocketman or this, purely because I feel that they were the most complex roles I've played so I feel the most creative reward from those two roles. Either Rocketman or this, I don't know which.

You've worked with some very talented directors. Is directing something you're interested in?

EGERTON: Yes, absolutely it is. It's something that I think I would have to feel incredibly certain of my ability to tell the story well and sometimes I feel like I haven't so far seen enough movies and TV shows and understood the filmmaking process enough to be able to take that leap, but I really think I will do it at some point. I'd love to have a go at a short film or something. Being a producer on this is a first tentative step into trying to learn more about what happens in the background as well as just the acting.

Do you find yourself now when you're filming looking at the lens being used and asking, "Why are you using this?"

EGERTON: Yeah, of course. That's happening more and more. Particularly because I feel like the more I go on, the more I feel like there's a relationship with the camera. The camera changes depending on the lens, how it's being used, how dynamic it is and so of course I'm developing more and more of an interest in all of that, yes.

I'm sure after Rocketman you were sent a ton of scripts. This is the first thing I believe that you took on.

EGERTON: Yes.

Was there almost another project that you agreed to or was this the first thing that hit you that said, "I need to do this."

EGERTON: I felt that I was really lucky with Rocketman and it really, I think, made people more aware of me and it just felt a bit more grown up, I think, as a role than the things I'd done before, as happy as I was to have those opportunities. When this came along, I just felt it was undeniable. It was such a compelling read, it was so sophisticated. It had a rare blend of being something that I felt both had incredible artistic merit and sophistication to it, but could conceivably have commercial broad appeal as well. I think when something comes along and it has both of those things, that's really thrilling because you think, "Wow, I could have an incredible creative experience here and also find a really wide audience," and that's the sweet spot.

I love Dennis's writing. He's so good with words. What was it like collaborating with him?

EGERTON: With somebody like Dennis, who is in the big leagues, it's just like if acting's turning up to a fight, it's like being given all the best weapons, you've got these incredible tools. Dennis is the kind of writing where you want to speak it as you're reading it, if you are con if you are being presented with an offer to play one of his characters, because the words are so great. They just feel like they're just so great. It's so lean, Dennis' writing is in no way fatty, and it's so active as well. It's language being used rather than just describing. I loved working with him. He's a great, great guy, and yeah, I'd kill to do it again actually. Amazing experience.

Like everyone else, I am a huge fan of Ray Liotta. I think he's so incredible in this. I've seen all six episodes, he's so good in this role. What was it like actually working with him, because he is just delivering in this role?

EGERTON: He is, yeah. I think it's one of, if not my favorite performance of his. I think Ray brought a huge level of commitment to everything he did, but when he stepped on the set to film the scenes with me about a year ago, he was very, very charged and ready and really just consumed by the role. It was striking. It was actually difficult at times to know if he was slightly channeling that role of Big Jim throughout the day. He certainly maintained the quality of energy of the part, the frailty of the role, the vulnerability of the role.

I loved working with him. I felt an instantaneous connection with him. I felt an incredible warmth and openness from him, but he also had that Ray Liotta edge, it just doesn't leave him. There were times where we would discuss things to do with the role and the situation and he would talk about what my character was going through, and he'd get really angry about it because he was feeling Big Jim's protectiveness. He'd have conversations with whichever of our directors was shooting at the time and he'd become fired up about just the guards, things like that, conversations that he's having with the guards off stage. He'd get incredibly angry because he felt something of the protectiveness of the character. I think that's the kind of actor he was, he had an incredible capacity for empathy and understanding and really brought all of himself to the role.

What are you most looking forward to audiences seeing in the series, because there's so many different things about this.

EGERTON: Ray's performance is obviously one of the things that I think there's a sort of melancholy obviously, because Ray's no longer with us, but it's an incredible, I think, epitaph for him as an actor because it's a beautiful performance. I am very excited for people to see his work because it's second to none. Then I also just think what Dennis has crafted is a show that is, even for me, I can't be objective about it because I'm the lead actor, but I know that it's engaging from start to finish. It's gripping television. Dennis has put something together that is really, really, really, really well made. I'm just excited for people to start the ride because, as was the case with you, I think once you're on it it's hard to get off. I'm really, really excited for people to go through that experience. I'm super proud of it.

What are you getting ready to film this year? What projects are on your horizon?

EGERTON: It's so lame, I wish I could tell you about it, but it's looking likely that I'll be filming something in the last quarter of this year. Very, very, very different, but that will probably require me starting to think about getting back in shape and all that stuff.

Is it called Kingsman?

EGERTON: No, it's not. That's not that. Unfortunately, that's further back in the pipeline. You've got to ask Matthew (Vaughn) about that, I'm sure you'll speak to him before too long, but trying to get information out of that guy is like trying to get blood from a stone.

I'm familiar. I'm just going to say, Matthew told me a lot about Tetris.

EGERTON: Oh yeah.

And that sounds bonkers and cool and I can't wait.

EGERTON: Thanks, man. It's really fun. Super different tonally to this, but it's come together really well. I'm really excited about it.

Yeah, can't wait. I wish you nothing but the best.

EGERTON: Thank you. It's always nice speaking with you, mate. Take care.