It's been a quiet year for both Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton, who have yet to appear in any projects thus far, but their next team-up endeavor just got an exciting first look. Entertainment Weekly has the first images from Carry On, the upcoming travel thriller set to hit Netflix on December 13. The film follows Ethan (Egerton), a TSA agent who is contacted by a traveler (Bateman), a terrorist who blackmails him into allowing a dangerous package onto a flight that endangers the life of everyone in the airport. The newly-released batch of images shows Egerton's Ethan embarrassing Sofia Carson's Nora, as well as Danielle Deadwyler's Elena Cole on the phone in the airport. Egerton and Bateman feature separately in several images from the upcoming film, which also stars Theo Rossi and Dean Norris.

Carry On was written by Michael Green and T.J. Fixman, with Jaume Collet-Serra directing the film. Green is an acclaimed writer, best known for his work penning the screenplays for Logan and Blade Runner 2049. He most recently served as the scribe for A Haunting in Venice, and he's also been tapped to write Marvel's Blade movie that's been in development limbo for several years. Fixman is primarily a video game writer who has worked on the Ratchet & Clank franchise and will make his feature screenwriting debut on the project. Collet-Serra most recently teamed up with Dwayne Johnson for both Black Adam and Jungle Cruise, and he also worked with Liam Neeson several times in 2015 and 2018, on Run All Night and The Commuter, after previously working with him in 2011 and 2014 on Unknown and Non-Stop.

What Have Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman Been in Lately?

Egerton is best known for his role as Eggsy in the Kingsman franchise, and also for playing Elton John in Rocketman. More recently, he received an Emmy nomination for his work in Black Bird, an Apple TV+ Original Series, which also stars Paul Walter Hauser. Bateman will always be known for his role in the Netflix Original Series, Ozark, but he recently teamed up with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for Air, and he also starred in all five seasons of Arrested Development, the quirky sitcom series that is currently streaming on Netflix.

Carry On premieres on Netflix on November 13. Check out the first images from the film above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage, and watch Egerton in Black Bird, now streaming on Apple TV+.

