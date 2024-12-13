Summary Taron Egerton discusses his role in the upcoming action-thriller Carry-On with Collider's Steve Weintraub

Taron Egerton pounced onto the world stage with the immensely popular Kingsman series, kicking ass with Colin Firth, bringing a new, different type of James Bond sensibility into the new millennium. He also has an amazing set of pipes, garnering an Academy Award nomination for playing internationally treasured rock troubadour Elton John in the beloved biopic Rocketman. After showing his range in films like Sing, Robin Hood, and Tetris, Egerton returns to his action-thriller roots in his new Netflix thriller Carry-On.

In Jaume Collet-Serra's (Black Adam) new Christmas-set action-thriller, a mysterious traveler (played by Jason Bateman) blackmails TSA officer Ethan Kopek (Egerton) in order to get a dangerous package through security and onto his flight. The film also co-stars Sofia Carson (Disney’s Descendants) and Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson).

Collider’s own Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of speaking to Egerton all the way from CCXP in Brazil. Together, they discussed how grounding Carry-On in reality gave it an extra push into greatness, as well as Egerton’s future film projects like Apex with Charlize Theron and She Rides Shotgun, an adaptation of Edgar Award-winning author Jordan Harper’s acclaimed 2017 novel of the same name.

Taron Egerton Had To Catch ‘Em All

“Cards, games, anything I could get my hands on.”

COLLIDER: How are you doing today, sir?

TARON EGERTON: I remember the days when you would come and see me in person. What happened? Is that just when I'm theatrical? You gotta come see me in person.

So, I went to Brazil. I'm actually at CCXP, which is in Brazil.

EGERTON: Fair enough. I'm gonna let you off, Steve, on this one occasion. But next time...

Better question: one of the biggest Comic-Cons in the world. Why aren't you here?

EGERTON: Hey, touché to that. You should ask them.

That’s above my pay grade. I'm obviously at Comic-Con down here. Is there anything that you collect or used to collect?

EGERTON: Oh, wow, that's an interesting question. Hey, I mean, I turned 10 in the year 1999, so I was that initial first wave of Pokémon. I had a couple of years of my life where I was Pokémon obsessed — cards, games, anything I could get my hands on. That strikes me as probably being one of the most prevalent collecting things in my life that I've done. What about you? What are you passionate about?

I collected screen prints and comic books. I've collected a lot. I try to be better. I have to ask you, though, right now, Pokémon is more popular than it's ever been...

EGERTON: I’ve noticed that!

I get on my social media, and people are doing these card-opening packs of 2000, and I keep watching them. Do you still have your cards?

EGERTON: Yeah, I do. There are a couple of boxes of stuff that are in the attic at my mother's house. Books from my childhood, all my J. R. R.R. Tolkien stuff — I forgot how many R’s there were in that name — things like Harry Potter books, plush toys. I was a very sensitive kid. All that kind of stuff is all existing up there somewhere and Pokémon definitely features in there. It's funny, isn't it? It's funny that Pokémon is a thing again. I know there's obviously a new audience for that, but I feel with Carry-On — to tie it back to the movie and thinking of something like Twisters earlier this year — there is a hunger for things that are tonally evocative of the '90s. It's funny that the '90’s is now retro.

Don't get me started. It just means everyone's old.

EGERTON: It just means we're all old.

'Carry-On' Is a "Story of an Everyman Rising to the Occasion"

Let me jump into the film. You get to do some serious running in this film. Did you feel a little bit like Tom Cruise running in movies?

EGERTON: I'll tell you, one thing I will say is that running in movies is hard. Running cool is hard, and Tom Cruise is the king of it. It sounds like a trivial thing. It is not. I run like a panicking duck, and it took me quite a lot of work to get to a place where I don't look quite as much like a panicking duck. So, I have nothing but respect for Tom Cruise, who is the king of running in movies. I'm really glad that you think I did a half-decent job of it. It's not something that I've ever thought of as being a particular area of strength of mine. I'm glad I pulled it off.

Listen, I can't say enough good things about Tom Cruise and what he's done for action films. Getting back into your film, I really enjoyed it. One of the reasons I really enjoyed it is because the script is smart. I really liked Jason Bateman's portrayal of the villain — not being over the top, just a very grounded portrayal. Can you talk about the script and that it's an elevated script for this genre?

EGERTON: Yeah, I think you're exactly right. When I first met with Jaume to talk to him about it, that was the thing that I was most focused on. Obviously, as you say, it is absolutely a heightened story, and there is a sense of things being larger than life in terms of what happens from a plot perspective, but I really felt that in order for that to be earned, I think the performances needed to feel grounded and needed to have an overarching sensibility of being quite, as you say, not any bigger than it needed to be. At the center of that are those performances.

Jason Bateman is such a great choice because he has this surgical, clinical, pedestrian quality to him that makes it feel like he really could be a guy that you might not notice at an airport. Likewise, for my own part. The one thing I always really had my eye on is never letting him feel like he's too much of the finished article, or he's too much of a superman. It really is a story of normal guys and of an everyman rising to the occasion. I completely share your sentiment. One of the things I like most about the movie is that it does feel grounded.

Yeah, I'll say this, and it might get me in trouble with Netflix: I wish all Netflix movies were this good.

EGERTON: I don't know how to respond to that. [Laughs]

You can't. I can say this. Some Netflix movies need to be better. This is an example of, “Oh, they can make good movies over there.”

EGERTON: We're really proud of how it's turned out. Netflix has been awesome, and I'm about to do my second outing with them. I'm just glad you feel so good about it.

This is gonna be a huge hit for you. This is a good one.

EGERTON: Thanks, man. Thank you.

Taron Egerton Teases His "Survival Thriller" With Charlize Theron

What are you thinking about doing next year, or do you already know what you're doing?

EGERTON: I'm going to Australia in January, and I'm doing a survival thriller with Charlize Theron and Baltasar Kormákur called Apex. That's the first quarter of the year, and then, beyond that, I have no idea. I have a couple of projects that will be coming out next year, which is exciting. I just finished a TV show with Dennis Lehane for Apple, which is as yet untitled. I also have a thriller I made called She Rides Shotgun, which I've seen, and I'm absolutely beyond thrilled with. I can't wait until release, but I don't know when that will be just yet.

Yeah, I know the thriller one. The fire one I heard is called Firebug, but I guess it's untitled.

EGERTON: It's not Firebug, no. I'm not sure what it's gonna be called, but the thriller, the movie, I'm so pleased with. It's very representative of my tastes, and I had a great time making it. I can't wait to find out when it will be coming out. But other than that, I don't know. Next year, just keep living the dream, I hope.

Listen, man, you're gonna land on your feet. Again, great seeing you. I wish you were in Brazil here. Have a great day, man.

EGERTON: It's always good seeing you, Steve, take care of yourself.

Carry-On is now streaming on Netflix.

