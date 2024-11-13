Taron, meet Theron. Rocketman star Taron Egerton has signed on to star alongside Charlize Theron in the new Netflix thriller Apex. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Egerton will play the film's villain.

Theron will play a thrillseeking rock climber who sets out on a dangerous wilderness expedition - only to find that nature won't be the only thing she'll be contending against. Egerton will play her opponent, a dangerous psychopath who hunts humans for sport. It will be helmed by Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur (Everest, Beast). Apex will be the latest in a string of projects Theron has done for Netflix; the streamer also produced her superhero film The Old Guard (and its long-awaited sequel) and The School for Good and Evil. She has also produced a number of Netflix projects, including Girlboss, Mindhunter, Murder Mystery, and the motorsports reality series Hyperdrive

Welsh actor Egerton broke out playing the lead in Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Secret Service, and reprised the role in that film's sequel. He subsequently starred in Eddie the Eagle, Billionaire Boys Club, and Otto Bathurst's reimagining of Robin Hood. In 2019, he earned widespread acclaim playing Elton John in the biopic Rocketman, winning a Golden Globe for his performance. He earned stellar reviews for his performance as prison informant Jimmy Keene in Apple TV+'s Black Bird, as well. He has lent his voice to the series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Moominvalley, and performed in both Sing movies. He is next slated to appear in the Netflix action thriller Carry-On opposite Jason Bateman, which will be released on the streamer next month. He is also set to star as an ex-con on the run with his daughter in the crime thriller She Rides Shotgun. He will also star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Firebug, which will center around a police officer and an arson investigator teaming up to take down a deadly serial arsonist.

Apex was written by Jeremy Robbins (The Purge TV series); his spec script, which was described as "Free Solo meets Silence of the Lambs", was picked up by Netflix after a competitive auction. It will be produced by Theron, Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix via Secret Menu; Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment; and Ian Bryce.

Apex is in development; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.