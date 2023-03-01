The actor, long linked with the role, says he's never been in discussions and isn't right for the part.

When you have your big break in an action packed British spy series, and you're in your early 20s, the British media is only going to do one thing - link your name to a future casting for James Bond. That's the fate that befell Taron Egerton, the talented Welsh actor who shot to stardom in Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Secret Service as Eggsy, a rough diamond in London's East End who ends up recruited by an underground spy agency designed to protect the world from terror.

Since then, Egerton - along with a host of others including the likes of Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy - has been discussed as a possible successor to the recently retired Daniel Craig who hung up his shaken, not stirred, martini for the last time following the release of 2021's No Time To Die.

But the vacancy isn't one that Egerton will be filling, having never spoken with Barbara Broccoli, the long-time producer of the Bond series, and that's something he's more than content with, as he explained to Total Film in an interview promoting his latest role in a Vaughn movie, the upcoming Tetris.

Yeah. I mean, I think they've already got someone, and it's not me. I've never been a part of the conversations. I've never met the Broccolis. They've never enquired about me. I've just never been one of the guys that they're looking at. I just don't think I'm the right person for that. I think there's much, much, much better candidates for that role than me. But, you know, I'd be a very willing audience member. They're brilliant films.

RELATED: First 'Tetris' Trailer: Taron Egerton Battles the KGB to Bring the Perfect Game to the WorldThis isn't the first time that Egerton has stated publicly that he wouldn't be the right fit for the role, but this time it seems a very definitive no on the subject of picking up the Walther PPK and donning the black tuxedo. The fact is, for all the hundreds of men who have been linked with the role of James Bond, there will only ever be a tiny percentage that actually get to play the role, leaving fans and viewers with a multitude of "what if?" moments in their minds.

For what it's worth on Egerton's part, he has recommended his friend Richard Madden - also linked heavily with the role, particularly since his appearance in BBC's series The Bodyguard - and felt he would do the role justice, but added that he felt the producers would go in a different direction.

Like Egerton, we eagerly await the reveal of the next James Bond, and Collider will bring you news of that casting as soon as it's confirmed. For now, check out Egerton in the trailer for Tetris which streams on Apple TV+ from March 31.