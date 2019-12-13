Watch Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell & Dexter Fletcher’s ‘FYC’ Q&A for ‘Rocketman’

0

Last weekend the ArcLight Hollywood hosted a very special Collider FYC screening of Rocketman, which not only included costumes on display and a lobby DJ blasting Rocketman tunes, but also a post-screening Q&A with director Dexter Fletcher and stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell, moderated by yours truly.

Egerton stars as Elton John in the fantasy/reality mash-up that covers John’s discovery of his musical abilities as a kid to when he first found fame in the industry, and then the repercussions of becoming – as he says at the beginning of the movie – an alcoholic, a cocaine addict, a sex addict, a bulimic, a shopaholic, and having problems with weed, prescription drugs and anger management. Through much of his journey, Elton has his good friend and long-time collaborator, Bernie Taupin (Bell), by his side but there are also others who don’t have Elton’s best interests in mind.

Since having this screening, Rocketman has received a good deal of awards recognition including three Golden Globe nominations – Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for Egerton’s work, and also Best Original Song for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from John and Taupin. Check out the full Q&A at the top of this article to hear Egerton, Bell and Fletcher talk about the genesis of the film, what it was like for Egerton and Fletcher to reunite after Eddie the Eagle, Bell’s experience working with another Lee Hall-penned script after Billy Elliot, and so much more.

Be sure to give Gregory Ellwood‘s review of the film from Cannes 2019 a look right here. Also, look out for more Collider FYC/ArcLight events to be announced soon. The energy at this Rocketman screening in The Dome at ArcLight Hollywood was truly electric, and the Collider FYC team looks forward to celebrating more top-notch cinema with you soon. If you’d like to watch more Collider FYC content right this instant, we’ve got our full Q&A with Knives Out director Rian Johnson and composer Nathan Johnson up and running over here. You can also click here to watch the most recent episode of Collider FYC covering our Best Director predictions.