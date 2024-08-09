The Big Picture Tarot offers thrilling genre fun with absurd deaths that prioritize creativity over outright terror.

Following a well-worn formula and offering a milieu of genre thrills, Tarot can be described as the perfect slumber party flick that doesn't take itself too seriously. Each death in this astrological slasher is wildly absurd, gruesomely creative, and pleasantly theatrical, but not necessarily outright terrifying. Though some do come close, like Paige's (Avantika Vandanapu) stint in the Magician's box, or the glimpses of the Hangman on the bridge. One particular scene, however, undeniably surpasses the others in terms of genuinely scaring us, as it creeps up on us unawares. It is when Jacob Batalon's Paxton hops into an elevator and sees his grotesque fortune unfold that we are confronted with real terror in Tarot. Directors Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen masterfully executed the jarring and horrifying atmosphere in this scene, enhanced by the fear-stricken performance by Batalon and an unforgettable Fool.

Tarot (2024) 6 10 When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death. Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Spenser Cohen , Anna Halberg Cast Avantika , Jacob Batalon , Harriet Slater , Adain Bradley , Humberly González , Olwen Fouéré , Larsen Thompson , Wolfgang Novogratz Runtime 92 Minutes Writers Spenser Cohen , Anna Halberg , Nicholas Adams

Jacob Batalon's Elevator Scene in 'Tarot' Is Unpredictable

The film follows a group of college-aged friends who come across an old tarot deck and decide to do an impromptu reading. Each friend gets their fortune read and pulls out a different Major Arcana, which is the center card. During the following days, each character meets their death in ways that seem like an accident to an outsider. However, the group quickly discovers that the deaths are eerily reminiscent of their readings, like a fortune mentioning the social ladder leads to a death involving a physical ladder. Later, they also learn that the figure from the Major Arcana card they drew will also hunt them down in a horrendous fashion, giving them all a sickening fate to look forward to. However, the death scenes themselves veer more towards the theatrical side, as creativity and fun are prioritized over terror.

During the reading, Paxton draws "The Fool," (Felix Leech, who also played the Hangman) directly relating to his role as the comedic relief in the film. While each character contributes to the humor in some way or another, Paxton overtly offers a crass and goofy sense of comedy that keeps his scenes at a very high energy. As the group slowly unveils the details of each death and tries to figure out how to stop their own impending doom, Paxton is the token character who implores everyone to run as fast as they can in the opposite direction. By the time the Hangman achieves his kill, Paxton is sick of the team's missions and decides to run away by himself. He returns to his dormitory only to hear a chuckle echo from across the street; he glances up to see the Fool standing across from him. Managing to run into the building and get into the elevator, he realizes his impulsiveness has led him to his fortune of being in a locked box with increasing numbers.

Horrifying comprehension dawns on him and kicks off a devastatingly scary and chaotic sequence of events. Between his comedic role, drawing the Fool, and the theatrical aspect of the other deaths, we were certainly not prepared for the ghastly scene ahead. If anything, the film up until this point made us more complacent with the drama of the other deaths, leaving us vulnerable and more susceptible to the terror invoked by this red-lit elevator.

Jacob Batalon's Performance Gives 'Tarot' Its Scariest Scene

Close

As the elevator creeps up to the fifth floor, uncertainty and fear slowly begin to crowd over Paxton's face, replacing the relief he initially felt when he believed he was safe inside. The doors to the elevator open on the fifth floor, offering Paxton a glimpse into the darkly lit corridor with a vague figure and a mask at the shadowy end. He immediately hides away from the opening and smashes his finger against the "close doors" button, while fishing out his phone to call for help. As the signal keeps dropping out, he gives up on his phone and assesses his chilling situation. The elevator buttons are now all Taurus symbols, his astrological sign that deems him bull-headed and impulsive, and the words "the Fool" are scrawled across the elevator signage in bold red letters.

As the doors open again, Paxton is paralyzed with terror, unable to tear his eyes away from the corridor and the figure that is now more well-defined. Batalon begins his performance with a comical kind of fear, as his expressions are over-dramatized and his movements are wild. But in this paralyzed state, Batalon exhibits a more pure and visceral kind of fear that the audience can feel too. This transition perfectly complements the entire atmosphere of this scene. It is creepy, comical, and haunting, all amalgamated into one disorienting tonal whirlwind that also roots our eyes in place. It is also fitting for a death bestowed by a card called the Fool, with Felix Leech also delivering a mesmerizing performance without saying a word.

Whenever the doors are open, the Fool is always bent in strange, unnatural ways that don't immediately register with us. It takes a second to discern how he is really standing, and by the time we do, he is already in another position. This stop-motion kind of movement is also paired with scenes of him fluidly walking across the hall, and then upside down on the ceiling, all creating an unnerving and bizarre performance. The costume itself seems inspired by a jester and a mime, which is notably seen in the moment when the expression on the Fool's grimy mask changes in rapid succession. Though the Fool card may not initially incite the same macabre energy as other cards like "Death" or "Devil," Leech's contortionist skills coupled with the stunningly morbid costume make him just as horror-inducing.

Elevators Are Made Horrifying in This 'Tarot' Scene

Your browser does not support the video tag.

But what truly makes the scene stand out is Halberg's and Cohen's choices in visual and sound design, constructing an overall frightening sequence that is flawlessly engineered. The stop-motion movements of the Fool and the flashing lights of the elevator create a dizzying and jarring visual experience. Ironically, this over-stimulating scene also taps into the idea of "less is more," as we don't ever fully see the Fool and instead are given brief snapshots that let our imagination take over, elevating the terror evoked. As the doors close firmly, the camera is positioned inside the elevator and the lights turn red, we are sent from a disorienting fear to a claustrophobic one. The sense of doom is increased tenfold by this, as Paxton's fate seems like it is sealed by the doors, increasing the inescapable sentiment of being ruthlessly hunted down by these ancient astrological forces.

These dissonant visuals are exacerbated by the impeccably horrifying sound design. A cacophony of muffled elevator music, morbid whistling, sinister chuckling, and electrical hums all ratchet up the tension to an unbearable degree. It is just as grating as the visual experience, as both cycle through elements that are disconcerting when strung together. Though the entity of the Fool has one of the more performative demeanors, he manages to instill an unexpected amount of stomach-curdling fear out of all the theatrical Tarot deaths. The affability of Paxton's character primed us to be vulnerable to the scare, leaving the door wide open for the Fool to give us dizzying nightmares and a newfound fear of elevators.

