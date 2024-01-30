The Big Picture Tarot, a new supernatural horror film, is set for release on May 10 and promises to deliver a terrifying and exciting story.

The trailer effectively showcases the creepy and atmospheric imagery that awaits audiences, setting the stage for a fun horror experience.

Despite facing competition at the box office, Tarot has a chance to break out and prove that horror is a lucrative genre, with a summer full of terrifying new films to look forward to.

Horror fans have a new terrifying tale to be excited about this year as Sony Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for Tarot, an upcoming supernatural horror film. Originally titled Horrorscope, before receiving its more fitting and simple name, the movie is slated to debut exclusively in theaters on May 10.

Showcasing creepy and atmospheric imagery, the trailer effectively showcases the terrors that await from the movie while also teasing the exciting story that will unfold. Starring Harriet Slater, Avantika, and Jacob Batalon, the film centers on a group of college friends who find themselves in a race against death after violating the sacred rules of Tarot readings. While the upcoming movie may be following a similar premise to other films, such as Ouija, its creative and scary visuals could serve as another fun horror experience for audiences when it hits the big screen this summer.

Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg wrote and directed the film, which is based on the book Horrorscope by Nicholas Adams. Slater, Avantika, and Batalon star in the movie alongside Adain Bradley, Humberly González, Olwen Fouéré, Wolfgang Novogratz, and Larsen Thompson. Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, and Scott Glassgold serve as producers on the project, with Andrew Pfeffer, Scott Strauss, Anna Halberg, and Spenser Cohen attached as executive producers.

'Tarot' Could Be the Perfect Summer Horror Movie This Year

With a May 10 release date, the film will be facing an onslaught of competition during the beginning of the summer movie season, releasing alongside Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Back to Black. However, with a smaller budget and a more niche genre, the movie still has a chance at breaking out at the box office, with horror consistently proving to be one of the more lucrative genres. And it looks like this summer is shaping up to have a plethora of terrifying new films to look forward to. Following the release of Tarot, additional horror films for the season will include The Strangers: Chapter 1, The Watchers by director Ishana Night Shyamalan, and A Quiet Place: Day One, among several others. Whichever film will rise to the top remains to be seen for now. But until then, fans can experience a small tease of all the thrills to come this summer with the first trailer for Tarot, which can be seen below.

Tarot haunts its way exclusively into theaters on May 10. Check out the official first trailer for the upcoming film.