The Big Picture Tarot brings the age-old card game to life, with college friends facing a deadly fate after a reckless reading session.

Despite mixed reviews, the horror film Tarot was a box office success, grossing over $49 million against an $8 million budget.

The movie, now available on Netflix, explores themes of trauma and the consequences of messing with fate through a tarot deck.

With tarot readers just a few swipes away on TikTok and the uptick of interest in astrology over the last several decades, the idea of a horror feature based on the practice was always right around the corner. Earlier this year, a story finally made its way to the big screen with Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg’s co-directorial debut, Tarot. Based on Nicholas Adams’ 1992 novel, Horrorscope, the movie centers on a group of college friends who have a little fun one night with a Tarot deck. Soon they’ll find they should’ve stuck to the more classic Kings Cup or any other favorite card-based drinking game as the deck seemingly comes to life and picks them off one after the other with the survivors scrambling to put an end to the madness before fate comes for them.

Featuring some familiar faces and up-and-coming performers, Tarot boasted a call sheet consisting of Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Harriet Slater (Belgravia: The Next Chapter), Avantika Vandanapu (Mean Girls), Humberly González (Ginny & Georgia), Olwen Fouéré (The Watchers), Wolfgang Novogratz (Feel the Beat), Adain Bradley (Wrong Turn) and Larsen Thompson (The Midnight Club).

‘Tarot’s Box Office Success

Although the film was largely panned by critics, currently seated on Rotten Tomatoes with a bleak 18% critics’ rating, it still drew in audiences when it was first released into cinemas back in May. With the summer blockbuster season kicking off, Tarot nudged itself alongside other titles that dropped in the spring, like The Fall Guy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, giving movie-goers something other than an action-packed experience. By the time the movie vanished from cinemas, Tarot grossed more than $49 million against its $8 million production budget, making it a financial success for Sony Pictures Releasing.

Just as we’ve seen over the last few years with other titles like Rob Savage’s The Boogeyman and just about anything that horror maestro Ari Aster puts out, Tarot is, at its core, a story about surviving trauma. Try as they may to break free from the cards they’ve been dealt, it isn’t until the very end of the movie, when Haley (Slater), comes to terms with the grief that’s been plaguing her since her mother’s passing, that the possessed deck is vanquished. It’s just too bad the rest of her friends had to die such horrible deaths to get to that point.

You can now stream Tarot on Netflix.

Tarot (2024) 6 10 When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death. Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Spenser Cohen , Anna Halberg Cast Avantika , Jacob Batalon , Harriet Slater , Adain Bradley , Humberly González , Olwen Fouéré , Larsen Thompson , Wolfgang Novogratz Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Spenser Cohen , Anna Halberg , Nicholas Adams Production Company Screen Gems, Alloy Entertainment, Ground Control Expand

