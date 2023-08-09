The Big Picture In The Mandalorian, The Armorer provides important historical context and lessons about Mandalorian traditions, including the mention of Tarre Vizsla.

We know the Star Wars galaxy is full of legends and myths, and one of the most entertaining aspects of a rich world is seeing how the characters of the movies and TV shows - most of them myths-in-the-making themselves - talk about the past. The most intriguing series in this aspect is The Mandalorian, whose whole lore is established around ancient traditions, religious customs, sacred objects, and reverence for mythical figures. Every time The Armorer (Emily Swallow), who's the guardian of all of these traditions, talks about them, it's like a little history lesson. One of the most important she has mentioned so far is Tarre Vizsla.

If this name sounds somewhat familiar, it's because it is: he's the founder of House and Clan Vizsla, and in The Mandalorian, we meet two of its members: Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) and his son, the young Ragnar (Wesley Kimmel). Tarre Vizsla himself hasn't been referred to a lot so far, his only mentions so far being in The Book of Boba Fett episode, "Return of the Mandalorian" and very briefly in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, but his legacy is the foundation for most of the Mandalorian culture's cultish ways, and the reason they are such bellicose people.

Tarre Vizsla Is the First Mandalorian Jedi

Something that is key when understanding Mandalorian culture is that they aren't usually very friendly. We always hear about the wars and conflicts they fought among themselves, and we see in The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Mandalorian that they can hold grudges that last generations due to their clannish nature. One of those is against the Jedi, who were the Mandalorians' enemies for centuries once Mandalore became too small for them. It was during the Jedi-Mandalorian Wars that Mandalorians first developed their Beskar armors and jetpacks, as a way of compensating for the advantage the Jedi had with the Force and lightsabers.

Sometime around 1050 BBY ("before the Battle of Yavin", as seen in A New Hope), a Force-sensitive Mandalorian child was born and inducted into the Jedi Order, Tarre Vizsla. Not much is known about his time with the Jedi, but he rose in the ranks until becoming a fully-fledged Jedi Knight, which in itself is quite a feat. What is known for sure is that it was during his time as a Jedi that Tarre Vizsla forged the legendary Darksaber as his weapon, a lightsaber with a hilt made of high-quality beskar, which produces a black plasma blade with a white outline around it.

Eventually, Tarre Vizsla left the Jedi Order but, after his death, the Darksaber was stored in the Jedi Temple in Coruscant as a relic. Of course, given the animosity between Jedi and Mandalorians, a group of Mandalorians from House Vizsla (more on that later) sneaked into the Temple during the fall of the Old Republic, stole the Darksaber, and took it back to Mandalore. From that point on, whoever holds the ancient weapon takes on the title of Mand'alor, the leader of all Mandalorians.

Tarre Vizsla United All Mandalorian Clans and Was the First Mand’Alor

There's an aspect of Mandalorian culture that's basically as if they were like Game of Thrones in space: just like in Westeros, Mandalorians organize themselves into Houses that bear their last names, and those Houses are, in turn, organized into smaller structures, the Clans. Despite Mandalore being big enough to accommodate everyone, they have always been at war with one another because of, well, power. The only person that's capable of imposing order and peace among Mandalorians is their ruler, the Mand'alor, a title that began with Tarre Vizsla.

After he left the Jedi Order, Tarre Vizsla returned to his homeworld of Mandalore with the goal of uniting all Mandalorians after centuries of internal conflicts. He eventually achieved this, leading his people with the Darksaber and founding House Vizsla, the most traditional Mandalorian House that lasts to this day. Again, not much is known about Tarre Vizsla's reign as Mand'alor, but uniting this people is not an easy feat, so we can imagine he must have been a good ruler and a time of relative peace. Statues of his were built on most Mandalorian systems, and he eventually became the founding myth of modern Mandalore.

As good a ruler as he may have been, though, Tarre Vizsla couldn't leave behind any lasting changes in the warring ways of the Mandalorians. After his death, the Darksaber became the key for anyone who wanted to be Mand'alor, and could only be won in combat - not given, not inherited, only won. This served to fuel even more the conflicts between Mandalorian Houses because now there was a literal token of power for them to subdue the others, and Mandalore was greater than ever after Tarre Vizsla's rule.

Tarre Vizsla May Have Been Great, but His Legacy Left Mandalore Fractured

You have to respect a figure like Tarre Vizsla because he did many things that would seem impossible otherwise. Jedi and Mandalorians have never gotten along, yet somehow he was inducted into the Jedi Order and became a Knight, one respected enough to have his weapon taken as a relic after he died. Also, Mandalorians have never gotten along within themselves, yet he managed to unite all of them under a single leadership and, again, be respected enough to have his weapon become the symbol of leadership for anyone who wielded it.

Still, despite his greatness, Mandalore remained fractured and divided after Tarre Vizsla died, and his own Clan - which is a subgroup of House Vizsla - is responsible for most of the power disputes between the end of the Clone Wars and the years after the fall of the Empire. While House Vizsla comprises many Clans - like Clan Wren, for example, whose member Sabine (Tiya Sircar/Natasha Liu Bordizzo) will appear in Ahsoka - Clan Vizsla is notably one of the proudest and one of the most difficult to deal with in all of Mandalore. Its members have always been at the center of most conflicts that inflicted damage onto Mandalore, from Pre Vizsla founding terrorist militia Death Watch in The Clone Wars to Paz Vizsla constantly antagonizing Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) in The Mandalorian.

With the Jedi, though, the general feeling of animosity eventually died down, despite the two still being remembered as enemies most of the time. During the Clone Wars, they fought side-by-side against Maul (Sam Witwer) and his Shadow Collective, and even now have accepted the child Din Grogu, who is Force-sensitive and has briefly trained as a Jedi under Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), as Din Djarin's son. It's difficult to measure how much of these improvements were influenced by Tarre Vizsla having been a Jedi himself, but it certainly has an impact. Grogu's own journey seems to be a reflection of Vizsla's. If that really turns out to be the case, that's a big legacy for our beloved pointy-eared child to carry on.